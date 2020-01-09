QBiz: Airtel’s $3 Bn Fundraiser; SBI Refund Scheme for Home Buyers
1. Airtel to Mop Up $3 Billion in Mega Fundraise Plan
Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday launched a qualified institutional placement (QIP) worth $2 billion at a floor price of ₹452 per share, as well as a separate fundraise exercise through issue of foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) of up to $1 billion.
The operator, hit by a court verdict that has mandated it to pay dues of ₹35,586 crore to the department of telecommunications (DoT) by 24 January, will use a chunk of the proceeds to meet this liability. “The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds for any payments that may be required to be made arising out of the judgment of the Supreme Court of India delivered on 24 October in relation to a long outstanding industry wide case in respect of the definition of adjusted gross revenue (AGR)," Airtel said on Wednesday.
2. Home Loan Customers Will Get Refund if Builder Delays Project, Says SBI
The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday launched a scheme for its home loan customers, wherein it guarantees the refund of the principal amount if a builder fails to complete the project within the stipulated time.
The scheme is applicable for apartment projects, wherein the SBI is the sole lender. “This scheme will serve the purpose of boosting the stressed real estate sector and will give confidence to buyers as well," said Rajnish Kumar, chairman, SBI.
Kumar added that these loans will be at the same rate as its existing home loans and borrowers can seek a refund if the builder fails to meet the deadline under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act. All builders have to get their projects registered under RERA and declare a timeline for its completion.
3. Mutual Funds Gain Currency in December as SIPs Climb to a Record
After three months of declining inflows, equity mutual funds perked up in December, attracting more than double the investments seen in November.
Net inflows into equity MFs were ₹4,595.79 crore in December, up 171.83% from ₹1,690 crore in November, which had marked a three-year low, according to data released on Wednesday by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
Yet, the December inflows were 30.43% lower than a year ago, when they reached ₹6,606 crore.
(Source: LiveMint)
4. Govt to Tweak Bill to Regulate Digital Media to Ease Burden on Tech Firms
India plans to amend proposed rules for policing digital content so the toughest measures apply only to big social media firms, two government sources told Reuters, in a move that could give relief to other tech players fearful of the new regulations.
The original proposal would have forced all tech players, in addition to Facebook , Twitter and WhatsApp, to deploy automated tools to check for unlawful content and to appoint an officer for "24x7" coordination with law enforcement.
5. NCLT Warns Jet Airways CoC of Contempt Proceedings for Not Releasing Funds
The NCLT on Wednesday warned Jet Airways CoC of contempt proceedings if they do not release interim funds to the resolution professional by 20 January for completion of insolvency proceedings.
"We again reiterate and instruct the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to release the interim amount as required by the RP of the grounded airline, so that the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) is completed and the assets of Jet are not devalued," Mumbai-bench of NCLT in its order said.
(Source: Business Standard)
6. Telecom Companies Seek Open Court Hearing in SC on AGR Review Pleas
Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Wednesday sought an open court hearing of their pleas seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 trillion from telecom service providers.
The recovery of past dues by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue of about Rs 92,000 crore.
The plea seeking an open court hearing was mentioned before a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, who said he will take a decision after talking to Chief Justice S A Bobde.
7. CCEA Approves ₹5,559-cr VGF for North East Gas Grid Project
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved a Capital Grant as the Viability Gap Funding to Indradhanush Gas Grid Ltd for setting up the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid.
This viability gap funding would be capped at 60 percent of the estimated cost of ₹9,265 crore (including interest during construction) for the project. “The quantum of VGF would be capped at 60 percent of the estimated project cost and would not be linked with upward capital cost variation,” an official statement said.
(Source: The Hindu Business Line)
8. Steel Players Hail Govt's Decision to Open Coal Sector
Indian steel industry on Wednesday welcomed the government's decision to promulgate an ordinance to open up coal mining in the country to non-coal companies.
In a statement, apex steel industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) said it hails the decision of the Cabinet to amend MMDR Act 1957 and Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act 2015.
(Source: PTI)
9. Maruti Revamps Operations at Nexa Outlets
India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, is retooling its business operations for the premium Nexa chain of dealerships to tide over the demand slump in the automobile sector, three people directly aware of the development said in an interview, requesting anonymity.
The company has allowed Nexa dealerships across India to change store locations to slash rental costs, which account for 15-20% of total operating costs. Besides, Maruti has brought down its manpower requirement from six to five per vehicle, the first person said. Automakers ask dealers to recruit a certain number of executives per vehicle to efficiently run a showroom.
(Source: Livemint)