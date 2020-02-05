QBiz: FM to Meet RBI Board Soon; Airtel Reports Rs 1,035 Cr Loss

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 15 February in a crucial meeting that comes after the government, in the Budget for FY21, invoked an escape clause in the FRBM law to let the fiscal deficit breach the targets by as much as 50 basis points each for this year and the next.

The minister may seek to reassure the RBI that funds will be used to finance productive spending and create assets, which won’t really add to the underlying inflationary pressure in the economy. The pledge that the government won’t resort to an expansionary fiscal policy will be aimed at assuaging fears of the monetary policy committee (MPC), even beyond its bi-monthly review meeting on Thursday.

(Source: The Financial Express)