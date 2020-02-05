QBiz: FM to Meet RBI Board Soon; Airtel Reports Rs 1,035 Cr Loss
1. FM Sitharaman to Address RBI Board on 15 February
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the central board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on 15 February in a crucial meeting that comes after the government, in the Budget for FY21, invoked an escape clause in the FRBM law to let the fiscal deficit breach the targets by as much as 50 basis points each for this year and the next.
The minister may seek to reassure the RBI that funds will be used to finance productive spending and create assets, which won’t really add to the underlying inflationary pressure in the economy. The pledge that the government won’t resort to an expansionary fiscal policy will be aimed at assuaging fears of the monetary policy committee (MPC), even beyond its bi-monthly review meeting on Thursday.
(Source: The Financial Express)
2. Bharti Airtel Cuts Losses at Rs 1,035 Crore in Oct-Dec Qtr
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday, 4 February missed Street estimates on the consolidated net loss front during the October-December quarter but performed better on the revenue and operating income front. The company’s consolidated net loss during the quarter stood at Rs 1,035 crore, wider than Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 637.93 crore.
The net loss during the preceding quarter was the highest in its history at Rs 23,045 crore on the back of provisions for the licence fee and spectrum usage charge based on the definition of the Supreme Court of what constitutes adjusted gross revenue.
(Source: The Financial Express)
3. Cabinet Likely to Approve Mergers of 10 Public Sector Banks Into 4
The Centre might approve the scheme for amalgamation of 10 public sector banks (PSBs) into four on Wednesday,5 February, an official source said.
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to meet on Wednesday and is expected to approve the amalgamation of the PSBs. According to the scheme, which has been put up for the Cabinet’s approval, the merger of the balance sheets will be completed by 1 April.
Subsequently, the boards of all the 10 PSBs will meet to approve the swap ratios. The scheme will have provisions to safeguard the rights of workers in these banks.
(Source: Business Standard)
4. 10% TDS Only on Dividend Payment by Mutual Funds, Clarifies CBDT
Mutual fund (MF) players that were expecting investor outflows over uncertainty on tax deducted at source (TDS) on capital gains were relieved after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday, 4 February, clarified that the proposal would only be limited to dividend payouts.
The statement from the CBDT read: “A mutual fund shall be required to deduct TDS at 10 per cent only on dividend payment and no tax shall be required to be deducted on income which is in the nature of capital gains”.
(Source: Business Standard)
5. From Rothschild to Tea Vendors, the Curious Mix of DHFL Creditors
Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL), India’s first non-bank lender to face bankruptcy proceedings, has a curious mix of operational creditors. On one end of the spectrum, there’s investment bank Rothschild & Co. India Pvt Ltd. And then, on the other end of the spectrum are neighbourhood tea shops and florists, all claiming that their dues haven’t been cleared by the company.
They are all part of the 454 claims adding up to ₹119 crore that have been put up before the Reserve Bank of India-appointed administrator for DHFL under the category of operational creditors. The largest claim is from audit firm Pathak HD & Associates Llp for ₹29.5 crore and the smallest is from florist Yuvraj Phool Bhandar-for ₹240.
(Source: Mint)
6. New Taxation Rules to Hit Dividends Received From Foreign Subsidiaries
The rewriting of dividend taxation rules may have an impact on dividends received from the foreign subsidiaries of domestic companies. Easier rules of taxation applicable earlier have changed, potentially leading to double taxation on the amount received from foreign subsidiaries and distributed by their parent companies to shareholders, according to experts.
Dividends received by Indian companies from foreign subsidiaries have been subject to a concessional tax rate of 15 per cent, said Pranav Sayta, national leader, International Tax and Transaction Services, EY India.
(Source: Business Standard)
7. Effective Tax Rate to Rise for Life Insurance Companies With DDT Removal
The proposal in the Union Budget to tax dividend income in the hands of the recipient will raise the effective rate for life insurance companies, impacting their embedded value (EV) and value of new business margins. Hitherto, they get a tax benefit on dividend income received on a policy holder’s investments.
As a result, their effective tax rate was lower than the 14 per cent corporate tax. With dividend income no longer tax-exempt, product margins will get impacted and EV will take a one-time hit, observes a note by brokerage Jefferies.
(Source: Business Standard)
8. Govt Arms Itself With Powers to Ban Import or Export of Any Item
The government has proposed to amend the Customs Act to give it wide powers to ban imports and exports of goods that may hurt the local economy, clearing the way for it to bar imports of cheap toys and firecrackers from China.
So far, the government had powers to only ban imports and exports of gold and silver under the Customs Act, 1962. Once approved, the amendment, through the Finance Bill, will expand the government’s power to ban imports or exports of all goods.
(Source: Mint)
9. 29 Power Plants to Shut by 2022 to Meet Intl Environment Commitments
As many as 29 power plants in the country with a combined capacity of about 12,000 mega watt (MW) will require to be shut down by early 2022 in order to ensure that New Delhi meets its international environmental commitments.
A bulk of these power plants of close to 25 years of age are run by state governments, while a few are operated by Central government-owned Damodar Valley Corporation and private companies namely CESC, Torrent Power, Ind Barath and Gupta Energy.
In her Budget speech on Saturday, 1 February, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since there are old thermal power plants with high carbon emission levels, “utilities running them would be advised to close them, if their emission is above the pre-set norms”.
(Source: The Financial Express)
