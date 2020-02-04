QBiz: Govt Rejects Demands for Changes in Budget Proposals & More
1. Centre Rejects Demands for Changes in Budget Proposals
Finance ministry officials on Monday, 3 February, rejected industry demand for changes in budget proposals relating to dividends being taxed in the hands of shareholders and to the cap on employer’s tax-free contribution to the retirement savings of high earning employees.
Industry executives told Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey and other officials at a meeting of the Federation of Industrial Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) that the taxation of dividends in the hands of the shareholder at the applicable personal income tax rate would increase the tax liability on such payouts.
(Source: Mint)
2. 'Too Radical': Centre Likely to Implement Direct Tax Code in Parts
The wait for the proposed Direct Tax Code (DTC) could get longer because the government is of the view that the recommendations on it are too “radical” and require more deliberation. In addition, it is in favour of implementing in parts the proposals made by the task force on the DTC. “The report is exhaustive and cannot be implemented at one go.
Instead of making the report public, the government would pick some recommendations and implement them,” said a source privy to the government plan.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. After Budget Bruising, PMI Balm Soothes Stock Markets
After a disappointing Union budget eroded ₹3.5 trillion of investor wealth on Saturday, 1 February, the Indian benchmark indices ended marginally higher on Monday as the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shot up to a near eight-year high offsetting pressure from global equities, especially China.
Manufacturing PMI was recorded at 55.3 in January as against 52.7 in December. A figure above 50 indicates expansion, anything lower signals contraction.
The survey by data analytics firm IHS Markit that tracks around 400 manufacturers said companies recorded the strongest upturn in new business intakes for more than five years, which they attributed to better underlying demand.
(Source: Mint)
4. RBI Will Not Change Rates, Stance: Survey
After the Union budget dashed hopes of a fiscal stimulus, it may be the central bank’s turn to disappoint on monetary stimulus.
The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) may keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.15% at its meeting on Thursday as inflation remains high, a Mint survey found. Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow from RBI.
None of the 10 respondents — bankers and economists — expect MPC to cut rates before June. All 10 were unanimous that the MPC will maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance as long as necessary.
(Source: Mint)
5. Sugar Output Dips 24% During Oct-Jan of 2019-20 Season
Sugar production for the period ended 31 January 2020, in the current sugar season (October-September) has declined by 24% to 14.11 million tonne (MT), against 18.55 MT in the same period last sugar season.
As on 31 January, as many as 446 sugar mills were in operations as compared to 520 mills in the corresponding period last season, said Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA).
(Source: The Financial Express)
6. Budget 2020: Was the Market Expecting Too Much?
The FM restricted deficits to 3.8/3.5% for FY20/21 in her announcement on Saturday, 1 February, largely in line with expectations. Yet, the Nifty fell close to 2.5% for the day as equity market expectations of a significant growth push-through either a) major tax cuts (individual, capital gains), or b) real estate stimulus did not come through.
To be fair, the government did provide some tax relief to individuals with incomes below Rs 15 lakh, but that is limited in size and comes at a cost (the sacrifice of existing tax exemptions). Dividend distribution taxes have been moved from the company to the recipient (Dividend taxes will consequently increase for individuals with income more than Rs 10 lakh).
(Source: The Financial Express)
7. Bond Market Rallies on Lack of Additional Borrowing in FY20
Bonds rallied on Monday, 3 February, with the 10-year benchmark yield closing 10 basis points (bps) lower to hit a one-month low of 6.50%, as market participants cheered the fact that no additional borrowing would be seen in the current fiscal.
The government pegged its net market borrowing for fiscal 2021 at Rs 5.36 lakh crore and the revised figure for FY20 at Rs 4.99 lakh crore during the Budget. The gross market borrowing for FY21 has been pegged at Rs 7.8 lakh crore, while for FY20 the revised figure remains unchanged at Rs 7.1 lakh crore.
(Source: The Financial Express)
8. Why Buyers of Air India, BPCL May Not Get Free Hand to Shed Excess Staff
Buyers of loss-making airline Air India and oil firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will not get a free hand to shed excess workforce as the government will build in certain protection to employees in the share sale agreement, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Monday, 3 February.
Public sector companies often have more people on rolls than their private sector counterparts and companies wanting to take them over would likely to right-size them to remove inefficiencies.
(Source: Business Standard)
9. Manufacturing PMI Hits 8-Year High of 55.3 in Jan on Demand Revival
The manufacturing sector, which is blamed for dragging down the economic growth for the current fiscal year, rose to an eight-year high in January, according to the widely-tracked purchasing managers’ index (PMI) survey.
The IHS Markit India Manufacturing PMI rose from 52.7 in December to 55.3 in January, its highest level in just under eight years. According to PMI parlance, a reading above 50 represents growth and the one below it denotes contraction.
The growth was driven by a sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions. This led to a rise in production and hiring activities.
(Source: Business Standard)
