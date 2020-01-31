QBiz: Rahul Bajaj to Step Down; PSU Bank Employees to Go on Strike
1. After 50 Years at the Helm, Rahul Bajaj Steps Down From Executive Role
After several decades at the helm, Bajaj group patriarch Rahul Bajaj will step down as chairman of the holding company, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv.
Bajaj Auto, the maker of the Pulsar brand of motorcycles and RE three-wheelers, said on Thursday that the 81-year-old business leader, who has been a whole-time director and chairman of the automobile making arm since 1 April 1970, would take a non-executive role.
He oversaw the successful transition of Bajaj Auto from the ‘Hamara Bajaj’ days through its popular Chetak brand of scooters to the World’s Favourite Indian – Bajaj now sells its motorcycles in over 70 countries.
2. PSU Bank Employees to Go on Two-Day Strike From Friday Over Wage Revision
Bank unions have decided to go on a two-day nationwide strike from Friday as talks with management of public sector lenders on wage revision have failed to reach a consensus.
Many banks, including SBI, have informed customers that operations may be impacted to some extent due to the strike.
The strike will coincide with the beginning of the Budget session of parliament and presentation of union Budget 2020-21.
The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).
3. RBI Accepts Kotak Bank Promoters' Plan to Cap Voting Rights, Reduce Stake
Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Thursday said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had given in-principle approval to its proposal on stake reduction in the bank and capping the promoters’ voting rights.
In a letter dated 29 January, the RBI conveyed to the bank that the promoters would have to bring down their shareholding to 26 percent of the paid-up voting equity share capital within six months of receiving the final approval from the central bank.
According to RBI rules, the bank was mandated to reduce promoter shareholding to 20 percent by 31 December 2018, and to 15 percent by March 2020. This rule has now been relaxed.
4. Not Fiscal Stimulus, Other Measures Needed to Boost Economy: NITI Aayog VC
The government should focus on alternate measures to stimulate economy as it is not possible to give fiscal stimulus, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said ahead of the Budget.
Kumar also said growth-enhancing measures are the need of the hour to achieve India's potential growth rate of 7-8 percent per annum.
He attributed the current slowdown to low investment, muted consumption expenditure and lagging exports.
Experts are divided over whether the government should provide stimulus to boost slowing economy without bothering too much about fiscal deficit.
5. Tata Motors Posts Q3 PBT at Rs 1,350 Cr, Says Coronavirus May Dent Profits
Tata Motors reported a profit on a consolidated basis for the quarter that ended 31 December.
The owner of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) benefited from brisk growth in China sales for a sixth month in a row. Earnings also got a boost from better sales mix and a cost-saving 'Project Charge'.
During the quarter, profit before tax was Rs 1,350 crore; the same period a year before had seen a loss before tax of Rs 29,228 crore. Net profit at the consolidated level at the end of these three months was Rs 1,756 crore, against a net loss of Rs 26,961 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total revenue from operations was Rs 71,676 crore, compared to Rs 76,916 crore in the year-ago period.
6. Modi Sets the Tone for Budget Session With Stress on Economy
A day before the start of Parliament’s budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed to the importance of the economy at an all-party meeting, adding that there should be greater focus on how the global scenario could be turned in favour of India.
At the meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Modi made clear the government was ready to discuss all issues raised by the Opposition.
According to parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, the prime minister, in his concluding remarks on the economy, spoke of how India could take advantage of the situation, keeping the global perspective in mind.
7. Food Ministry Seeks Over $28 Billion for Food Subsidies in Next Fiscal
India's food ministry has sought more than 2 trillion rupees ($28.1 billion) to run the world's biggest food welfare programme in the fiscal year beginning 1 April, three government sources said.
But the government is likely to earmark only around 1.90 trillion rupees, they said.
"The finance ministry may not be able to allocate more than 1.9 trillion rupees in the budget," one source - an official - said.
Details on the level of subsidy will be made public when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 2020/21 budget on Saturday.
An inadequate allocation could force the state-run Food Corp of India, the main grain procurement agency, to borrow up to $2 billion outside of the budget, said the same official.
8. Govt Discusses Air India's Sale With Nine Companies
Indian officials met with as many as nine companies during roadshows to gauge interest in a stake sale in the nation’s loss-making flag carrier, people with knowledge of the matter said.
Officials from the South Asian nation met executives of companies including British Airways parent IAG SA, IndiGo, India’s biggest airline that’s operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, SpiceJet Ltd as well as Tata Sons Ltd, the people said asking not to be identified discussing preliminary meetings.
A successful sale of Air India Ltd after a failed attempt in 2018 is crucial for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bridge a widening fiscal deficit exacerbated by dismal tax collections and a $20 billion corporate tax cut.
9. Economic Slowdown Could Lead to Rise in Retail Loan Defaults, Says India Ratings
India’s slowing economic growth over the past year could lead to a rise in defaults and slippages in the retail loan portfolio of banks.
That’s according to India Ratings and Research, which said in its bank credit outlook for 2020-21, that the slowdown has led to slippages in loans to agriculture, retail and micro-small-medium enterprise segments.
“There has been an increase in gross non-performing assets across the retail loans segments between FY15 and FY19, but the biggest impact (this fiscal) has been in education loans,” said Karan Gupta, associate director, India Ratings and Research, told reporters.
