QBiz: Rahul Bajaj to Step Down; PSU Bank Employees to Go on Strike

After several decades at the helm, Bajaj group patriarch Rahul Bajaj will step down as chairman of the holding company, Bajaj Holdings & Investments, Bajaj Auto, and Bajaj Finserv.

Bajaj Auto, the maker of the Pulsar brand of motorcycles and RE three-wheelers, said on Thursday that the 81-year-old business leader, who has been a whole-time director and chairman of the automobile making arm since 1 April 1970, would take a non-executive role.

He oversaw the successful transition of Bajaj Auto from the ‘Hamara Bajaj’ days through its popular Chetak brand of scooters to the World’s Favourite Indian – Bajaj now sells its motorcycles in over 70 countries.

(Source: Business Standard)