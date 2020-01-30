QBiz: RBI Fines HDFC Bank; Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Net Up 7.5%

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank Ltd. for non-compliance with Know Your Customer norms, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The RBI in a release said that supervisory evaluation of the bank (2016-17) revealed that the HDFC Bank had "failed to exercise ongoing due diligence" with regards to 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in Initial Public Offer.

"It was observed that the transactions effected in these current accounts were disproportionate to the declared income and profile of the customers," it said.

(Source: BloombergQuint)