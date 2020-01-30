QBiz: RBI Fines HDFC Bank; Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Net Up 7.5%
1. RBI Imposes Rs 1 Crore Penalty on HDFC Bank
The Reserve Bank of India has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 crore on HDFC Bank Ltd. for non-compliance with Know Your Customer norms, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The RBI in a release said that supervisory evaluation of the bank (2016-17) revealed that the HDFC Bank had "failed to exercise ongoing due diligence" with regards to 39 current accounts opened by its customers for bidding in Initial Public Offer.
"It was observed that the transactions effected in these current accounts were disproportionate to the declared income and profile of the customers," it said.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
2. DHFL Diverted Rs 12,700 Cr Into 79 Shadowy Firms Linked to Promoters: ED
Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) diverted Rs 12,773 crore of loans to 79 shadowy companies allegedly associated with its promoters in the garb of retail loans to about 100,000 fictitious customers between 2010 and 2015, according to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
The ED, which is probing the DHFL promoters' role in financing funds to gangster Iqbal Memon (alias Iqbal Mirchi), said Kapil Wadhawan, former chairman and managing director of the debt-laden company, played a very crucial role in these “nefarious transactions” by way of money laundering.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. IndiGo EGM: Shareholders Reject Proposal to Amend Articles of Association
A majority of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.’s shareholders voted against a proposal to amend the articles of association of the company that would’ve allowed the promoters to buy or sell stake in India’s largest airline.
51.44 percent of the participating shareholders voted against the special resolution at today’s extraordinary general meeting, according to a stock exchange filing by the parent company of IndiGo airlines. The remaining 48.6 percent were in favour. A special resolution requires support from at least 75 percent of the votes cast to go through.
Close to 94 percent of the total outstanding shares were voted on. Of the total 28.80 crore promoter-owned shares voted, 14.22 crore shares or 49.38 percent voted in favour of the resolution and 14.58 crore shares or 50.61 percent voted against the resolution.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
4. Bajaj Finance Q3 Results: Profit Beats Estimates Despite Higher Provisions
Bajaj Finance Ltd.’s quarterly profit beat estimates on higher fee and commission income. And that’s despite a rise in provisions.
Net profit rose 52 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,614 crore in quarter ended December, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 1,482-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Net interest income, or core income, of the non-bank lender rose 42 percent to Rs 4,537 crore, compared with the Rs 3,994-crore estimate. Fees and commission income jumped 42 percent year-on-year to Rs 687.40 crore.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
5. No Case for Differential Treatment to PSUs on AGR Dues Matter: COAI
Industry body COAI said on Wednesday that AGR formula being applied on mobile operators should be applicable on all other categories of telecom licences and there can be no differential treatment for relevant PSUs in this regard.
"The question is are you a telecom licencee and if you are then the terms of the licence apply. The court has looked at the terms of the licence, so that same principle then should be applied on every licensed agreement, including for relevant PSUs," Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) Director General, Rajan Mathews told PTI.
Fifteen telecom companies owe the government Rs 92,642 crore in unpaid licence fee and another Rs 55,054 crore in outstanding spectrum usage charges. These liabilities arose after the Supreme Court in October last year held that non-core revenues have to be considered for calculating statutory dues from Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR).
(Source: Business Standard)
6. Budget 2020: Oil Ministry Calls for Inclusion of Natural Gas Under GST
Ahead of the Union Budget, the Oil Ministry has made a renewed pitch for inclusion of natural gas in the ambit of GST to promote the use of the environment-friendly fuel by reducing multiplicity of taxes and improving business climate.
When the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on 1 July 2017, amalgamating 17 central and state levies, five commodities namely crude oil, natural gas, petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were kept out of its purview given the revenue dependence of state governments on this sector.
"Currently natural gas is taxed under the VAT regime with VAT ranging from 3 percent to 20 percent across states," the ministry said in a booklet it brought out to promote the use of the fuel in automobiles, household kitchens, and industries.
(Source: Business Standard)
7. Airtel Says Working With DGFT to Get Name Removed From 'Denied Entry List'
Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it is working to get the company's name removed from 'Denied Entry List', but added that DGFT's latest action does not limit its ability to undertake future imports or exports.
The comment by the telecom operator came after the Commerce Ministry put Bharti Airtel in denied entry list (DEL) for non-fulfilment of export obligation under an export promotion scheme.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), which is under the Commerce Ministry, has put the company under the list, commonly known as blacklist, for non-fulfilment of export obligation in respect of certain EPCG authorisation issued to it.
(Source: Business Standard)
8. Jubilant FoodWorks Q3 Net Up 7.5% at Rs 103.7 Crore
Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd that operates the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chain of restaurants on Wednesday reported a 7.5 percent jump in net profit at Rs 103.7 crore for the third quarter of FY20, compared with the profit of Rs 96.5 crore in the year ago period.
Standalone revenue from operations for the company was up 14.1 percent at Rs 1,059.6 crore in the December quarter, the company said.
Same-store sales growth—that refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before the previous financial year—was up 5.9 percent, although it softened from the high base of 14.6 percent in the year ago period. Like-for-like sales growth (that refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for non-split restaurants opened before previous financial year) came at 7.2 percent for the quarter.
(Source: Livemint)
9. Family Working to Solve Differences: Lalit Modi
KK Modi group promoters are trying to reach an amicable solution over the differences between family members on managing the group’s assets, the late businessman’s eldest son, Lalit Modi, said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Modi, the flamboyant founder of the Indian Premier League, had said that several assets of the group will be put up for sale as family members could not arrive at a consensus on continuing to hold on and managing the assets. The conglomerate owns businesses such as cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd and agrochemical producer Indofil Industries Ltd.
“GPI (Godfrey Phillips India) is not fully conversant with the efforts of the Modi family to find an amicable solution to some issues that are in the process of discussion," said Modi.
(Source: Livemint)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )