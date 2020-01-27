QBiz: FPIs Pour in Rs 1,624 Cr, Abhijit Banerjee on Banking Sector

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have infused a net sum of Rs 1,624 crore into the Indian capital markets in January so far, buoyed by the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal.

According to the latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 13,304 crore in equities and withdrew a net Rs 11,680 crore from the debt segment between 1-24 January. This translates into a total net inflow of Rs 1,624 crore.

"After starting the year on a muted note, investments from FPIs has picked up pace and most of that flows came after US and China signed a trade deal putting the trade war between them on a pause," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.

(Source: Business Standard)