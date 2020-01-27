QBiz: FPIs Pour in Rs 1,624 Cr, Abhijit Banerjee on Banking Sector
1. FPIs Pour in Rs 1,624 Cr in Jan so Far as US-China Deal Boosts Sentiment
Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have infused a net sum of Rs 1,624 crore into the Indian capital markets in January so far, buoyed by the signing of the first phase of the US-China trade deal.
According to the latest depositories data, FPIs invested a net Rs 13,304 crore in equities and withdrew a net Rs 11,680 crore from the debt segment between 1-24 January. This translates into a total net inflow of Rs 1,624 crore.
"After starting the year on a muted note, investments from FPIs has picked up pace and most of that flows came after US and China signed a trade deal putting the trade war between them on a pause," said Himanshu Srivastava, senior analyst manager research at Morningstar Investment Adviser India.
(Source: Business Standard)
2. Banking Sector Under Stress, Govt Can't Bail It Out, Says Abhijit Banerjee
Nobel laureate and economist Abhijit Banerjee on Sunday said the banking sector in the country was “stressed” and that the government was in no position to bail it out.
Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the 13th Jaipur Literature Festival, Banerjee said the demand slowdown in the automobile sector also shows that people are lacking confidence in the economy.
“The financial sector is the biggest stress point currently. There is no question that the finance sector is something we should worry about, the banking sector is stressed. The government really is not in a position to bail it out, so we are talking about a long process of attrition, that’s going to be costly.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. Govt Likely to Allow Indian Companies List Their Equity Shares Overseas
The government is likely to soon decide on permitting Indian companies to list their equity shares overseas, according to an official.
Apart from providing an additional fund raising avenue for the corporates looking to expand and boost their business activities, overseas listing of shares would also help in bringing more capital into the country.
The official said many companies are interested in listing their equity shares in foreign countries.
Currently, quite a few Indian companies have American Depository Receipts (ADRs) that are traded in the US. Some other corporates have their Global Depository Receipts (GDRs).
(Source: Business Standard)
4. Budget 2020: Govt May Consider Import Duty Cut On Raw Material For Fertiliser Industry
The government may consider cut in import duty on the raw material used in the fertiliser industry in the forthcoming budget with a view to boost domestic manufacturing in the country, sources said.
Lower import duty on raw material like rock phosphate and sulphur used for manufacturing of di-ammonium phosphate would help boost domestic production and cut in import bill, according to sources.
Currently, there is an import duty of 5 percent on such imports and the country imports about 95 percent of its DAP requirement from global markets. The country also imports about 30 percent of its urea requirements.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
5. NCLAT Sets Aside Insolvency Proceedings Against Raheja Developers
Providing a major relief to Raheja Developers, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal set aside the insolvency proceedings against the NCR-based real estate firm and handed over the management of the company back to its board of directors.
Earlier, on 20 August last year, the Delhi-based principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had directed to initiate insolvency proceedings against the company over the plea filed by one of its flat buyers citing delay in the project and appointed an interim resolution professional.
Setting aside it, a three-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya said that delay in the project was not because of the real estate firm but caused due to absence of clearance by the competent authorities, which was beyond its control and the NCLT "failed to appreciate the fact".
(Source: BloombergQuint)
6. Six of Top-10 Firms Lose Rs 81,148 Crore in Market Capitalisation; RIL Hit Hard
Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies suffered a combined erosion of Rs 81,148 crore from their market capitalisation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. taking the biggest knock.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, HDFC Bank, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC Ltd. were the other bluechips which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday, while HUL, ICICI Bank, Infosys and SBI finished on the gainers' side.
The market valuation of RIL, the country's most valued firm, plunged Rs 37,369.7 crore to Rs 9,64,639.40 crore. HDFC Bank's m-cap also took a sharp hit, tumbling Rs 18,257.4 crore to Rs 6,81,624.54 crore.
(Source: BloombergQuint)
7. Oil India May Acquire 74% in BPCL's Numaligarh Refinery
State-owned oil and gas explorer Oil India (OIL) and the Assam government may acquire Bharat Petroleum Corporation's entire 61 percent stake in the Numaligarh Refinery (NRL), retaining the public sector character of the Assam-based entity.
According to official sources, while OIL may pick up close to 48 percent stake, Assam has indicated that it will pick up the remaining to raise its stake to 26 percent from 12.4 percent.
Assam Commerce and Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary recently stated the state government's willingness to pay up to Rs 2,000 crore to pick 13.6 percent of BPCL stake in the refinery.
(Source: NDTV)
8. Air India Hopes to Land Rs 1,500 Crore From Navi Mumbai Plot
Air India is expected to earn Rs 1,500 crore from the sale of a land parcel in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. However, a portion is currently occupied by some retired employees. With the process of privatisation underway, the airline has put the property on sale.
The City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra is helping the national carrier get a good deal for 100,000 square metre property. “Of the total area, 10 percent can be developed for commercial activities while rest has to be residential.
With the airport coming and lot of development in the region, we expect the land to fetch a good value,” said an Air India official. However, the airline will first have to deal with about 500 occupants of a residential tower on the property. They had been allotted flats as Air India employees.
(Source: Economic Times)
9. Gold Imports Dip 6.77% During April-December 2019
Gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit (CAD), fell 6.77 percent to $23 billion during the April-December period of the current financial year, according data from the commerce ministry. Imports of the yellow metal stood at $24.73 billion in the corresponding period of 2018-19.
The decline in gold imports has helped in narrowing the country's trade deficit to USD 118 billion during the period, against $148.23 billion a year ago.
Gold imports had been recording a negative growth since July this year. However, it recorded positive growth in October and November last year, only to contract by about 4 percent in December last year.
(Source: Economic Times)
