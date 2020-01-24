QBiz: SEBI to Get Tough on Infosys; Jio Pays Rs 195 Cr AGR Dues

The markets regulator is set to order a forensic audit into Infosys Ltd’s books following whistleblowers’ allegations that its top executives were involved in financial irregularities, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI’s) decision comes after Infosys’s internal audit committee on 10 January concluded that the charges made by the whistleblowers were substantially without merit. The findings of the internal audit were shared with the regulator.

“The findings that it has come to is immaterial to Sebi’s probe. The regulator’s investigation so far has in fact warranted a deeper analysis. Sebi is in the process of appointing a forensic auditor for a thorough examination of the allegations of unethical practices," said one of the two people cited above, requesting anonymity.

(Source: Mint)