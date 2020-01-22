QBiz: FM May Raise Stake Sales Target; Zomato Acquires Uber Eats
1. FM Sitharaman Likely to Raise Stake Sales Target to Rs 1.5 Trillion
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to set an even more ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 1.5 trillion for the year starting 1 April, mostly because many of the strategic sales planned for the current year, including that of Air India, have been delayed.
The strategic disinvestments that are now expected to be completed in the next fiscal include Air India, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL), Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd (SCI).
“We expect around Rs 1 trillion from the privatization of BPCL, Air India, Concor, SCI and the rest from buybacks and follow-on public offers in some CPSEs (central public sector enterprises)," a finance ministry official said on condition of anonymity.
(Source: Mint)
2. Duopoly Catches up in Food Delivery Space as Zomato Acquires Uber Eats
If the telecom industry runs the risk of becoming a duopoly, the fast growing USD 4-billion online food delivery space has already turned into a two-horse race. Cab aggregator Uber India’s sale of its food delivery business on Tuesday, 21 January, has clearly set the stage for a Zomato versus Swiggy play.
The signs of consolidation were already there as losses piled up. Last year, Uber India’s rival, Ola, which had earlier acquired Foodpanda, closed down its online food delivery business to move into cloud kitchen services due to aggressive competition.
Seven months later, there’s no room for a third entity in the fight for domination.
In an all stock deal, Uber will get a 9.9 percent stake in Zomato. According to analysts, the value of the deal is in the region of USD 350-400 million.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. Centre Rejects Bid by Adani for Rs 45,000 Crore Submarine Project
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, has shortlisted state-run Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd and Larsen and Toubro Ltd for the Indian Navy’s Rs 45,000 crore submarine project.
A joint bid from Adani Defence and state-run Hindustan Shipyard Ltd was rejected, a defence ministry official said on Tuesday.
“The empowered committee had found that all the clearances were not in place (for the Adani bid) for the formation of the joint venture that put in the bid for the submarine project. The Defence Acquisition Council, which met today, (Tuesday) endorsed this decision," added the official.
Adani Defence declined to comment, while Hindustan Shipyard could not be reached.
(Source: Mint)
4. AGR Dues: DoT Talks Tough on Deadline, Telecos Sit on the Fence
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will begin issuing notices to telecom companies after the 24 January deadline for payment of AGR (adjusted gross revenue) dues, set by the Supreme Court, lapses, a senior official said.
This comes even as the apex court on Tuesday agreed to list the “modification petition” filed by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Group for “sometime next week”. The firms have sought a change to the 90-day deadline for payment of Rs 1.47 trillion worth of AGR dues, and permission to engage with the DoT on the terms and timing of payment.
It is learnt that the DoT will issue notices in compliance with the apex court’s 24 October, 2019, order that stated that the AGR-related dues need to be paid by 24 January.
(Source: Business Standard)
5. Coal Mining: Govt to Ease Revenue Share, Prior Experience Conditions
The government is apparently going the whole hog in removing the impediments to investments in coal mining. Close on the heels of a Cabinet decision earlier this month to remove end-use restrictions on miners in the sector that virtually abolished the concept of captive coal mining, the Union coal ministry has now floated a discussion paper that proposes to do away with the requirement of prior experience for prospective bidders for coal blocks.
Also, the paper says that the revenue which developers need to share with the states will not be linked to coal prices quoted by state-run Coal India (CIL). Private players had earlier raised objections to these two conditions and cited them as reasons for their showing little interest in the sector.
(Source: The Financial Express)
6. FMCG Recovery Likely in 2020; Nielsen, Crisil Predict Double-Digit Growth
After falling for five quarters, a recovery in growth could be on the horizon for the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. Both market analyst Nielsen and rating agency CRISIL say the fourth-largest FMCG market in the world will bounce back in 2020, starting with the quarter ending March 2020.
According to Nielsen’s estimates, India’s Rs 4-trillion FMCG market is expected to grow by 10 percent in calendar year 2020 (CY20). In the current quarter, it could grow by 8-9 per cent by value. This will be a significant improvement from the previous quarter, when the market grew by 6.6 percent, the lowest in several years.
In fact, the growth rate in the December quarter was less than half the rate from the corresponding quarter previous year (15.7 percent).
(Source: Business Standard)
7. Cairn Hunts for Big Oil Partner via Stake Sale
The Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta is looking to sell a minority stake in Cairn India to a strategic partner as the diversified oil-to-metals conglomerate looks to cut its mammoth USD 6.6 billion (Rs 46,500 crore) debt and revive cash flows amid economic uncertainty.
Cairn is the country’s largest private sector oil and gas producer accounting for nearly a quarter of India’s total domestic crude oil production and Vedanta may look to dilute up to 25 percent to raise a minimum of USD 1.5-2 billion (Rs10,500-14,100) through this “value unlocking” exercise. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Barclays have been mandated to run a formal process, said multiple people aware of the matter.
(Source: The Economic Times)
8. Airtel Gets DoT Nod to Raise FDI Limit to 100 Percent
Bharti Airtel Ltd has received approval from the telecom department to increase foreign direct investment in the company to 100 percent, allowing the telecom operator to raise more capital if it so requires.
The Reserve Bank of India has already permitted overseas portfolio investors to invest as much as 74 percent in Bharti Airtel, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Indian government’s approval will allow Singapore Telecommunications Ltd or Singtel, which owns a 35 percent stake in Bharti Airtel, to increase its stake in the Indian company.
It would also permit the Indian telecom operator to raise more funds from other foreign investors.
(Source: Mint)
9. Mastercard Swipes Right on Pine Labs
Global payments technology giant Mastercard is in talks to invest in India’s largest point-of-sale (PoS) solutions provider Pine Labs as part of a USD 300 million financing round, said three people aware of the development.
The transaction, which would value the Singapore and Noida-based firm at USD 1.2-1.5 billion, will likely involve a mix of primary and secondary shares and give Mastercard a firm footing in the fast-growing merchant acquiring segment.
Venture capital fund Sequoia Capital, the largest stakeholder, could make a partial exit as Pine Labs vaults into the unicorn club of privately-held tech firms with valuation of USD1 billion or more. Sequoia has been invested in Pine Labs since 2009 and holds an estimated 68 percent stake. It could offload 15-25 percent to the incoming investor, said the people cited above.
(Source: The Economic Times)
