QBiz: Relief for Vodafone Idea; TRAI Moots Merger Norms for Telcos

The department of telecommunications (DoT) on Friday, 21 February, approved the merger of telecom tower companies Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, giving a glimmer of hope to Vodafone Idea.

The DoT’s go-ahead pertaining to the foreign direct investment (FDI) enhancement was key for the merger of the two tower companies. This in turn will help Vodafone Idea divest its stake in the tower arm to raise funds.

“The final FDI enhancement approval required for Indus-Infratel merger has come. This is a big positive for Vodafone Idea," a person aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity.

(Source: Mint)