QBiz: IMF Lowers India’s Growth; Telcos Move SC Over AGR Dues

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered India’s economic growth forecast to 4.8 percent for this fiscal year owing to the crisis in the non-banking financial sector and weak rural demand. It also cut the world’s growth estimate and blamed the slowdown in India for its move.

The IMF projection, 1.3 percentage points lower than its earlier estimates, is less than the 5 per cent projected by the official advance estimates. The IMF projected India’s economy to grow by 5.8 percent next year, which is 1.2 percentage points less than its earlier forecast. It also forecast the economy to grow by 6.5 percent in 2021-22 which is 0.9 percentage point lower than earlier projections.

(Source: Business Standard)