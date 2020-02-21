QBiz: Govt May Hire Auditors Over AGR; GST Compensation to States

The government is exploring the possibility of roping in third-party audit firms to reconcile dues payable by telecom operators after differences emerged in individual calculations made by the government and telcos, said a person aware of the development.

The exercise, if successful, could result in the two parties reaching a middle ground on payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. A 24 October verdict of the Supreme Court upheld the department of telecommunications’ (DoT) definition of AGR and directed companies to pay licence fee and spectrum usage charge dues.

(Source: Livemint)