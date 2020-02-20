QBiz: Troubled Telco Bosses Talk to FM; Flipkart to See Changes

Top bosses of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd reached out to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, as a massive payments crisis loomed over the two telcos that together serve more than 580 million customers in India.

Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla, billionaire chairmen of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, respectively, had separate meetings with the minister, a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.

Emerging from the North Block, which houses the finance ministry, Mittal told reporters he did not discuss the dues demanded by the telecom ministry following a court order, but pointed to the stress in the sector and the need for the government to focus on its sustainability.

(Source: Livemint)