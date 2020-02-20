QBiz: Troubled Telco Bosses Talk to FM; Flipkart to See Changes
1. Sunil Mittal, KM Birla Talk to FM in Bid to End Telecom Crisis
Top bosses of Bharti Airtel Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd reached out to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, as a massive payments crisis loomed over the two telcos that together serve more than 580 million customers in India.
Sunil Bharti Mittal and Kumar Mangalam Birla, billionaire chairmen of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, respectively, had separate meetings with the minister, a person aware of the development said on condition of anonymity.
Emerging from the North Block, which houses the finance ministry, Mittal told reporters he did not discuss the dues demanded by the telecom ministry following a court order, but pointed to the stress in the sector and the need for the government to focus on its sustainability.
(Source: Livemint)
2. DoT Gets Right to Bar Chinese Firms From Govt Telecom Tenders
The department of telecommunications (DoT) now has the power to bar Chinese telecom equipment suppliers from participating in tenders floated by state-run companies and central and state governments, according to a government notification issued on Wednesday.
Government projects in India use telecom gear in areas such as railways, smart cities mission and state government fibre connectivity projects as well as BharatNet, India’s mission to provide internet to gram panchayats.
The move is set to hit Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE, and UTStarcom that may not be allowed to participate in government projects.
(Source: Livemint)
3. India Ranks 131 on Flourishing Index: Report
No country in the world is adequately protecting children’s health, their environment and their futures, said a report released by a Commission of World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and The Lancet on Wednesday.
The report, A Future for the World’s Children?, stated that the health and future of every child and adolescent worldwide is under immediate threat from ecological degradation, climate change and exploitative marketing practices that push heavily processed fast food, sugary drinks, alcohol and tobacco at children.
(Source: Livemint)
4. Flipkart to Effect Some Organisational Changes, Adarsh Menon to Head New Business Initiative
Flipkart is elevating Adarsh Menon to head a new business initiative, according to an internal mail sent by group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to employees. Sources said Menon may head Flipkart’s B2B (business to business) initiative. Menon till recently held the portfolio of senior VP and head, private brands, electronics and furniture.
FE has seen the mail.
“Being one of India’s leading digital commerce entities, identifying new opportunities for the future has always been one of our primary goals. As we grow in scale and deepen our focus on profitability, building new businesses is a big strategic focus for us. Adarsh Menon will move on to a new business initiative at Flipkart after a successful stint in CDO (category design operations),” Krishnamurthy said in the mail.
(Source: Financial Express)
5. Swiggy Raises $113 Million From Existing Backers; Firm Valued at $3.4 Billion
Swiggy is raising $112.70 million from existing backers Naspers, Wellington Management Company and Meituan Dianping, according to the company’s RoC filings sourced from business signals platform paper.vc. Swiggy’s valuation post this round of funding is estimated at $3.4 billion, according to calculations by paper.vc.
The investment is part of the Bengaluru-based food delivery firm’s Series I round of financing. The latest fund-raising takes Swiggy’s total fund tally to close to $1.61 billion.
(Source: Financial Express)
6. ‘Freezing of Her Assets by Govt Is Without Jurisdiction’: SC Offers Relief to Ex-PNB MD
The Supreme Court has set aside the NCLAT order that directed freezing of assets of former Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director and CEO Usha Ananthasubramanian in the Rs 14,000-crore Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi scam that hit the state-run lender in 2018.
The apex court accepted the stand of senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Ananthasubramanian, that the powers to freeze assets can only be exercised against the company in which acts of mismanagement have been alleged – which, in the instant case, is Gitanjali Gems – and not other companies like PNB. A bench led by Justice RF Nariman rejected the government’s stand that the jurisdiction under Section 339 of the Companies Act is wide enough to include freezing the assets of any person who was “knowingly a party to the carrying on of the fraudulent conduct of business”.
(Source: Financial Express)
7. Dish TV-Bharti Airtel Deal Called off Due to Differences Over Valuation
The deal between Subhash Chandra’s Essel group, the promoters of direct-to-home (DTH)) company Dish TV, and Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel has been called off due to differences over valuation. The promoters are now in talks with a global financial investor, which has no operations in the country, to pick up half their stake.
The cash generated from such a sale will be used as part of the plan by the Essel group to buy back 5 percent in flagship company Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) in the next 12 months. According to sources close to the discussions, it expects to get around Rs 2,000 crore from the deal. The talks with Bharti Airtel were over the latter buying the promoters’ stake.
(Source: Business Standard)
8. PMFBY Scheme: Cabinet Makes Crop Cover Optional for Loanee Farmers
Over three years after it was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to make the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) optional for loanee farmers and also incorporated a host of changes in an attempt to make it farmer-friendly.
Since the scheme’s inception, the central government has spent about Rs 50,000 crore as its share of premium subsidy.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that according to its estimates currently 58 percent of total farmers are loanees. The scheme would be voluntary for loanee farmers from the kharif season of 2020.
(Source: Business Standard)
9. India to Switch Over to World's Cleanest Petrol, Diesel From 1 April
India will switch to the world's cleanest petrol and diesel from 1 April as it leapfrogs straight to Euro-VI emission compliant fuels from Euro-IV grades now – a feat achieved in just three years and not seen in any of the large economies around the globe.
India will join the select league of nations using petrol and diesel containing just 10 parts per million of sulphur as it looks to cut vehicular emissions that are said to be one of the reasons for the choking pollution in major cities.
(Source: PTI)
