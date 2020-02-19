QBiz: Voda Idea Chairman Meets Telecom Secy; ONGC Stock Plunges
1. Kumar Mangalam Birla Meets Telecom Secretary Amid Voda Idea Troubles
Vodafone Idea Ltd chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met telecom secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday amid fears that the government may invoke the company’s bank guarantees, a move that may threaten the very survival of India’s second-largest telecom operator.
“Bank guarantees were discussed in the meeting," a person aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity. Birla, however, declined to disclose the issues that were discussed in the meeting with Prakash.
(Source: Mint)
2. Jet Airways: CoC Decides to Extend Deadline for Bids to 10 March
Grounded Jet Airways's Committee of Creditors (CoC) on Tuesday decided to extend the deadline for submission of bids to March 10 as a new entity has evinced interest in the airline, according to a source.
The deadline for submitting the bids for Jet Airways, which is undergoing insolvency process, ended on Monday.
"A team from Far East Asia Development Fund of Russia along with Enso group met the CoC on Monday and has expressed interest in Jet Airways," the source said.
(Source: PTI)
3. No Reason to Doubt That 3.5% Fiscal Deficit Target for FY21 Will Be Met: RBI’s Das
Throwing his weight behind Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget numbers, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das has said that there is no reason to doubt that the government will be able to cut fiscal deficit to 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the fiscal beginning April 1.
In an interview with PTI, Das said the government has remained within the limits set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee for the budget deficit.
(Source: PTI)
4. No More Coal Imports by Power Plants From FY24: Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi
The country will stop importing coal to run power plants from FY24, Union coal minister Pralhad Joshi said Tuesday. At the end of a brainstorming session on the coal sector, the minister said that keeping in mind the transition in energy mix, ideas were mooted to transform Coal India (CIL) into an integrated energy company which would allow the state-run coal miner install power plants near its mines.
“It was also proposed that CIL could generate 5 giga-watt (GW) of solar power by FY24 and could diversify into coal gasification with a target of 50 MT by 2030,” Joshi added.
(Source: Financial Express)
5. ONGC’s Stock Plunges to 15-Year Low Below Rs 100
ONGC’s stock plunged to new depths on Tuesday, falling below Rs 100 for the first time in 15 years and ending the session at Rs 99.3 on the NSE. From being among the top firms in India, it now ranks 22 with a market cap of Rs 1.25 lakh crore. Since June 2014, the stock has lost 68% of its value; the fall has been particularly sharp in 2020 with a loss of 23%. That’s despite an attractive dividend yield of 7%.
The December 2019 quarter results were very weak with net profits nearly halving to Rs 4,152 crore and production of crude oil and gas falling. However, investors are more concerned about an equity overhang with the government expected to sell some of its stake.
(Source: Financial Express)
6. Sugar Output Drops to 23% Till 15 Feb, Exports May Cross 5-Million Tonne Mark in 2019-20
Sugar production till 15 February in the current sugar season (October 2019-September 2020) has dropped 23 percent and exports during the season are likely to cross the 5-million tonne mark, said apex trade body Indian Sugar Mills’ Association (Isma) on Tuesday.
Till 15 February, sugar production was pegged at 16.98 MT as compared to 21.96 million tonne produced in the corresponding period of last sugar season. Of the 449 sugar mills which started crushing for the season 2019-20, as many as 23 mills have stopped crushing due to non-availability of sugarcane. Last year, 521 mills had operated, of which 19 had stopped crushing on the same corresponding date last year, said Isma.
(Source: Financial Express)
7. Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme: Revised Tax Bill Addresses Fears Over Tax on Loss
Faced with resentment from industry, the government has tried to allay firms’ concerns about paying taxes even they incur losses under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme, in the revised Bill that was approved by the Cabinet recently.
The earlier version of the Bill, tabled in Parliament, triggered fears that firms will have to pay taxes in cases their losses were reduced by income tax officers.
The revised Bill gives companies two options in such cases. They can pay tax on reduced losses and adjust the entire losses to incomes in future years. Alternatively, they can pay a penalty of 25 per cent and adjust only the reduced losses to their future incomes.
(Source: Business Standard)
8. UTI, Nippon India MF Create Segregated Portfolio of Debt Securities Issued by Vodafone Idea
UTI MF and Nippon India MF have said they are creating a segregated portfolio of debt securities issued by Vodafone Idea. The move comes after a downgrade by CARE Ratings of various bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Vodafone Idea to CARE BB- from CARE BBB-. Data from Value Research shows the exposure of mutual funds to the debt issued by Vodafone Idea stood at Rs 3,389.77 crore in December 2019.
On Tuesday, India Ratings & Research downgraded Vodafone Idea’s Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘IND B’ from ‘IND BBB-’ while maintaining a Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
(Source: Financial Express)
9. Quikr No Longer a Unicorn, Swedish Investor Pares Valuation by 45%
Online classifieds marketplace Quikr is no longer a unicorn, or a start-up valued at more than $1 billion. In its year-end report, major shareholder Kinnevik, a Swedish investment firm, devalued Quikr by 45 per cent, referring to the exaggerated revenue resulting from fraudulent transactions that rocked the company. Quikr is now valued at about $577 million, a significant drop for the Bengaluru-based startup.
“Our assessed fair value of our Quikr investment is lowered by SEK 764 million, or 45 per cent, reflecting the impact of fraudulent transactions as well as a reduced footprint and amended revenue recognition principles,” said Kinnevik this month, in its presentation of the fourth quarter and full-year 2019. “The valuation is established using forward looking net revenue multiples, moving away from the DCF (discounted cash flow) method applied in previous quarters to solely reflect near-term projected financial performance in our net asset value statement.”
(Source: Business Standard)
