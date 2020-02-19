QBiz: Voda Idea Chairman Meets Telecom Secy; ONGC Stock Plunges

Vodafone Idea Ltd chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla met telecom secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday amid fears that the government may invoke the company’s bank guarantees, a move that may threaten the very survival of India’s second-largest telecom operator.

“Bank guarantees were discussed in the meeting," a person aware of the matter said, requesting anonymity. Birla, however, declined to disclose the issues that were discussed in the meeting with Prakash.

(Source: Mint)