QBiz: Mutual Fund Investors Dread Voda Idea Debt Default & More

The Supreme Court’s dismissal of pleas to review its judgement on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) is not only a setback for telecom companies who have to pay the government more than Rs 1 trillion in dues—now, mutual fund investors are worried about a debt default by Vodafone Idea.

The verdict means Bharti Airtel has to pay up Rs 35,586 crore and Vodafone Idea half a trillion rupees by 24 January.

Although all telecom companies will take a hit from the judgement, debt-laden Vodafone Idea is likely to find it particularly tough to make the repayments, said market watchers. Bharti Airtel is perceived to be in a far stronger position to pay the amount, while Reliance Jio has to pay a relatively minuscule Rs 60 crore.

(Source: Livemint)