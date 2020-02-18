QBiz: SEBI Tightens Norms; Telecoms Make Partial Payment

The government, and the management of PSUs like Gail and Powergrid are probably breathing a little easier now that the Supreme Court (SC) has told PSUs that they can challenge the Rs 3 lakh crore of Department of Telecommunications (DoT) notices at the Telecom Dispute Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (Tdsat). While the problem of what happens to the country’s investment climate and the Rs 2.2 lakh crore Vodafone Idea owes the government (and the Rs 49,000 crore it owes to banks) remains – with the telco tottering on the brink of insolvency – at least the PSUs are safe for now.

Powergrid has been given a bill of Rs 1.3 lakh crore by DoT, Gail has one for Rs 1.7 lakh crore, and the Delhi Metro for Rs 33,000 crore. If all goes to plan, the Tdsat will rule that the SC verdict on adjusted gross revenues (AGR) doesn’t apply to the PSUs, and since the government won’t challenge the verdict, the PSUs will no longer have to pay the money; if they had to, they would have been wiped out.

(Source: Financial Express)