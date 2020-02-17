QBiz: Telecoms Likely to Pay Dues Today; Crude Boost for India Inc

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices are likely to make payments towards adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues on Monday to avoid stringent punitive action from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to an official source. The three companies are jointly liable to pay dues of over Rs 1 lakh crore, but they have informed the telecom department of making only partial payment, according to their representatives.

"Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have said that they will make payments on Monday. DoT will take action after evaluating the amount paid by them," an official source told news agency Press Trust of India.

(Source: PTI)