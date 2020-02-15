QBiz: SC Pulls Up DoT in AGR Case, DoT Orders Telcos To Clear Dues

The Supreme Court on Friday, 14 February pulled up mobile service operators and the department of telecommunications (DoT) for failing to comply with its verdict, which mandated telecom companies to pay the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of over Rs 1 trillion to the DoT by 23 January.

The development comes as a fresh blow for Vodafone Idea—once India’s largest telco by subscriber base. The company is in a parlous state after an over-three-year battle in the hyper-competitive telecom sector, which has shrunk its revenue streams and saddled it with debt.

“This case projects a very disturbing scenario. The companies have violated the order passed by this court in pith and substance. In spite of the dismissal of the review application, they have not deposited any amount so far. It appears the way in which things are happening that they have scant respect to the directions issued by this court," the Supreme Court order said.

(Source: Livemint)