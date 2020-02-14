QBiz: Retail Inflation Hit 6 Year High; IMF Alert For India

India urgently needs more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy due to the rising debt levels , the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Thursday, 13 February.

Responding to a question on the recent budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, IMF spokesperson Gerry Rice said that there is a weaker economic environment in India.

"While the budget touches on ongoing sectoral efforts, there remains an urgent need for more ambitious structural and financial sector reform measures and a medium-term fiscal consolidation strategy, anchored in tangible revenue and expenditure measures, especially given rising debt levels,” Rice told reporters.

(Source: Economic Times)