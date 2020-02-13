QBiz: Factory Output Contracts; LPG Price Up by Rs 146 in Metros

Factory output contracted in December and retail inflation shot up to a 68-month high in January, data released on Wednesday, 13 February, showed, a day after the government cited seven economic indicators to claim that the economy was recovering.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday said that the index of industrial production (IIP) shrank 0.3% in December from a 1.8% expansion a month ago, while retail inflation accelerated to 7.59% in January from 7.35% in the previous month.

On Tuesday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman claimed that the economy is on the mend, relying on seven indicators, including IIP and the Purchasing Managers’ Index, to show that green shoots have started to emerge in the economy.

(Source: Livemint)