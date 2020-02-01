QBiz: Union Budget to Be Announced Today; Economic Survey Out

The 2019-20 Economic Survey on Friday forecast real gross domestic product (GDP) growth at 6-6.5 percent for the fiscal year 2020-21 (FY21), saying growth has been rebounding from the second half of FY20, and will continue to be on the uptick in the coming year.

The Survey said the Centre will have to relax the fiscal deficit target for FY20.

“Going forward, considering the urgent priority of the government to revive growth in the economy, the fiscal deficit target may have to be relaxed for the current year,” said the Survey, tabled in Parliament a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the 2020-21 Union Budget.

(Source: Business Standard)