QBiz: Railways, Jio in Talks; RIL’s Petition in Aramco Deal

Indian Railways is in talks with Reliance Jio Infocomm to allow the Mukesh Ambani-led telecom major’s use of its towers. The aim is seamless mobile and internet connectivity for passengers along the 67,368-km of tracks.

The Railway Board has entrusted its RailTel Corporation arm to work on the modalities with Jio. The railways has around 900 towers across the country — a little over 500 under the traditional microwave system and 300-400 for mobile radio communication.