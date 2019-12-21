QBiz: Spectrum Auction in Mar-April; Anand Mahindra Steps Down

India’s largest ever airwaves auction, which could fetch the government over ₹5 lakh crore as telcos bid for 8,300 MHz of 4G and 5G spectrum, is set to take place in March-April 2020 after the Digital Communications Commission (DCC) gave its approval for the spectrum sale on Friday.

Telcos and analysts said the starting price of both frequencies (₹492 crore per unit for 5G and ₹6,568 crore per unit for the 700 MHz band — used for 4G) was too high to attract serious bidding, especially given the financial condition of operators. Loss-making Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are battling a serious financial crisis, facing statutory dues of over ₹53,000 crore and ₹35,500 crore, respectively, which need to be paid by in just over a month.

But analysts said these two companies as well as Reliance Jio will have to again bid for and buy 4G spectrum in circles where their rights over these airwaves are set to expire in 2021. Airwaves in 3,300-3,600 MHz band, earmarked for 5G services, will make their debut in the upcoming sale. The 700 MHz band went unsold in the last sale in October 2016, when government raised ₹65,789 crore by selling only 40% of the 2,300 MHz airwaves on offer.

(Source: Economic Times)