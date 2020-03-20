QBiz: Re Breaches 75 Against USD for 1st Time; NPA Norms May Ease

The rupee fell sharply against the US dollar today to register a new low as the greenback continued its rally against other global currencies. The rupee fell to 75.31 against the dollar at day's low, compared to its previous close of 74.24.

The dollar also surged against other Asian currencies as investors sold currencies, bonds and stocks in Asia to pile into the world’s reserve currency. The US dollar index, which measures greenback against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.24 percent to a record high of 101.40.

So far during the day, the rupee traded in the range of 74.77 to 75.31 against the US dollar, after opening at 74.96. The rupee settled at 74.99 against the US dollar.

(Source: Livemint)