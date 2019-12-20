QBiz: RoC May Classify Tata Sons as ‘Public Co’; Gold Price Slips

The Registrar of Companies (RoC) is studying Wednesday’s judgment by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on the Tata-Mistry dispute, and may soon change Tata Sons’ classification to a ‘public company’ from a ‘private company’.

The NCLAT, in its 172-page order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons, had termed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company ‘illegal’.

It had said that proper procedures — laid out in Section 14 of the Companies Act, 2013 — were not followed, and the permission of the National Company Law Tribunal had not been taken.

(Source: Economic Times)