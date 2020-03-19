QBiz: Global Recession Comes Knocking; Yes Bank Gets RBI’s Help

Indian stocks plunged again on Wednesday, 18 March, as investors fled risky assets amid fears that coronavirus infections may surge in the country, wreaking economic havoc.

Benchmark stock indexes Sensex and Nifty plummeted as investors dumped blue chip stocks, including shares of top private lenders. While BSE’s Sensex fell 5.59 percent to 28,869.51 points, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index shed 5.56 percent to 8,468.80 points.

As rising infections of the novel coronavirus pose a medical and economic challenge for policymakers worldwide, global investors raced to stock up on cash, dumping even safe haven assets such as gold and government bonds. In India, foreign investors have sold shares worth about USD 4.4 billion in March alone.

(Source: Livemint)