QBiz: Global Recession Comes Knocking; Yes Bank Gets RBI’s Help
1. Global Recession Comes Knocking at India’s Door Owing to COVID-19, Crude Oil
Indian stocks plunged again on Wednesday, 18 March, as investors fled risky assets amid fears that coronavirus infections may surge in the country, wreaking economic havoc.
Benchmark stock indexes Sensex and Nifty plummeted as investors dumped blue chip stocks, including shares of top private lenders. While BSE’s Sensex fell 5.59 percent to 28,869.51 points, the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty index shed 5.56 percent to 8,468.80 points.
As rising infections of the novel coronavirus pose a medical and economic challenge for policymakers worldwide, global investors raced to stock up on cash, dumping even safe haven assets such as gold and government bonds. In India, foreign investors have sold shares worth about USD 4.4 billion in March alone.
(Source: Livemint)
2. Yes Bank Gets Rs 60k Cr Line of Credit From RBI to Resume Operations
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended a credit line of Rs 60,000 crore to YES Bank to ensure that the bank is able to meet its obligations to depositors as it resumed its full-service operations on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the development.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday had said the regulator was ready to offer liquidity if required.
“YES Bank has enough liquidity to meet any requirements. If required, the RBI will provide necessary liquidity support to it,” he said.
“Never in the history of banks (in India) have depositors lost money. The point is, depositors’ money is absolutely safe,” Das had said in a conference, adding that the central bank’s support should come as a “comforting factor for depositors”.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. Cashing in on Coronavirus: Fear Economy Inflates Demand for Masks, Sanitizers
The ‘sin economy’ trade thrives on tobacco, liquor and gambling, and ‘good times economy’ posits the same for celebrations, festivities and dining. But as the coronavirus epidemic spreads across India, marketplaces are seeing large and small players scrambling to cash in on what can be labelled as the ‘fear economy.’
This mainly includes respiratory and surgical masks, sanitisers and sterile wipes. Also, small and big medical players, making thermal temperature gauging devices, are sensing an opportunity and jumping to capitalise on them.
(Source: Business Standard)
4. Govt’s Late Rescue Act for Telcos Means It Stands to Lose the Most
On 24 October 2019, when the Supreme Court ordered telecom companies to pay dues related to license fee and spectrum usage charge, this column had said that the government should be the first to protest the order. Even though it had won the case, it had far more to lose if the order was implemented strictly.
According to its own calculation, telecom firms owe the government Rs 1.69 trillion in all, as a result of the order. The government is unlikely to receive even half of this, not to mention the risk of losing out huge amounts in deferred payments due from Vodafone Idea Ltd, which is expected to go bankrupt.
(Source: Livemint)
5. RIL Projects Lift Industrial Investments to Record High at Rs 17.9 Trillion
The gloomy economic and investment climate may be the norm today, but industrial investment data paints a bright picture. Asia’s second-richest man, Mukesh Ambani’s 18 big-ticket chemical projects in Gujarat accelerated industrial investments to a record high in 2019.
Reliance Industries’ one and a half dozen chemical manufacturing projects in Vadodara in December contributed to a seven-fold increase in industrial projects in the country. This is in terms of value in 2019 year-on-year, data by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) showed.
(Source: Business Standard)
6. Airlines May Ground Jets as Coronavirus Grips India
Indian carriers may need to ground as many as 150 aircraft with the virus now hitting the domestic market hard, according aviation consultancy CAPA India. Following the recent suspension on all tourist and e-visas to India, Indian airlines have announced the cancellation of several of their international flights.
Air India has cancelled several flights between 16 March and 30 April to destinations like Kathmandu, Dubai, Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha and Muscat from cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Flights to Madrid, Paris, Frankfurt, Tel Aviv, Rome, Milan, Incheon, Kuwait and Colombo from New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata had already been cancelled by Air India until 30 April. Some of the domestic sectors of the national carrier have also been cancelled.
(Source: The Economic Times)
7. Telcos Get No Relief, Have to Pay Rs 1.69 Trillion In Dues
The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday, 18 March, shot down a telecom ministry directive that allowed operators to reassess their dues related to a court order and asked the government to stick to its original demand for Rs 1.69 trillion, dealing a further blow to India’s struggling telcos.
Reprimanding the department of telecommunications (DoT) for allowing self-assessments, which turned out to be far lower than government estimates, the apex court called the exercise a fraud and asked the department to withdraw the move. The dues relate to fees for spectrum and license, penalty and interest calculated on the basis of their adjusted gross revenue (AGR).
An apex court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra, however, said it will hear arguments on the government’s petition to allow companies to make staggered payments over a 20-year period at its next hearing, likely after two weeks.
(Source: Livemint)
8. Novel Coronavirus May Make 25 Mn Jobless, Workers to Lose $3.4 Trillion in Income: UN
The COVID-19 pandemic will significantly increase global unemployment, pushing up to 25 million more people out of work, the United Nations said on Wednesday, 18 March.
"The economic and labour crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic could increase global unemployment by almost 25 million," the International Labour Organisation said as it released a fresh study.
It added, however, that an internationally coordinated policy response could "significantly lower" that number.
The COVID-19 pandemic will push millions more into unemployment, underemployment and working poverty, the United Nations said on Wednesday, warning that workers globally stood to lose up to USD 3.4 trillion in income this year alone.
(Source: AFP)
9. COVID-19 Impact: Banks May Ask RBI for Relief to Tackle Anticipated Stress
Banks are likely to approach Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for relief measures that can be considered given the adverse impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on businesses. FE has learned that Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) is likely to seek regulatory breathers, including a moratorium on repayments by some affected companies.
Given that more than a fourth of their loans, or Rs 24 lakh crore, is riding on the services sector, which would be hit the hardest, they are understandably concerned. Moreover, their exposure to the MSME sector is Rs 4.8 lakh crore.
(Source: FInancial Express)