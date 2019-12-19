QBiz: Cyrus Mistry Reclaims Tata Top Post; Dunzo to Test Drone Use

In a major victory for former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered the Tata Group to reinstate him as executive chairman, a post from which he was ousted following a boardroom coup in 2016.

Tata Sons, however, said it “strongly believes” in the strength of its case and will take appropriate legal recourse.

The appellate tribunal also declared the appointment of former Tata Consultancy Services head N Chandrasekaran as Tata Group Executive Chairman, and the conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to a private company as “illegal”.

(Source: Hindu BusinessLine)