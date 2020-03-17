QBiz: Virus-Driven Recession Looms Large; ED Summons Top Honchos
1. Coronavirus-Driven Recession Looms Large Over India
Central bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, 16 March, announced measures to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange and domestic markets, even as he stopped short of cutting interest rates unlike his global peers.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will conduct long-term repo operations (LTRO) worth up to Rs 1 trillion at the current policy rate and do another forex swap on 23 March to provide dollar liquidity to the market. The steps fell short of investors’ expectations.
“We will use the various policy instruments from time to time, depending on the requirement. Our response will be calibrated. Our effort is to see that our responses are neither premature nor delayed," he said.
(Source: Livemint)
2. Yes Bank Case: ED Summons Anil Ambani, Subhash Chandra and Naresh Goyal
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to a clutch of borrowers of Yes Bank, including Essel group Chairman Subhash Chandra, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, Cox & Kings promoter Peter Kerkar, Dewan Housing Finance promoter Kapil Wadhawan, and a few more in connection with the money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor.
Besides, the federal agency has issued fresh summons to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani asking him to appear on Thursday.
Ambani was summoned on Monday for questioning related to the stressed loans that were sanctioned to ADAG group during Kapoor’s tenure. But he has filed adjournment application with the ED seeking more time.
(Source: Business Standard)
3. DoT Moves SC to Offer Telecom Firms 20-Year Window for Payment of AGR Dues
Within days of the Union Cabinet taking up a relief proposal for the battered telecom industry, the government has submitted a plea to the Supreme Court seeking significant concessions for telcos, changing the contours of the long-winding dispute over what constitutes adjusted gross revenue (AGR) and the associated liabilities of the operators.
The move by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), seeking a 20-year staggered payment of the operators’ dues linked to AGR along with a waiver of interest and penalty, has brought cheer to the sector, especially Vodafone Idea which has been on the brink of a collapse, executives and analysts said. This also implies that the government would receive a fraction of its earlier estimates of Rs 1.47 trillion as AGR-linked dues from the telecom industry.
(Source: Business Standard)
4. Another Bad Day for Markets: Sensex Tanks 2700 Points, Rs 8 Lakh Crore Vanish
Indian stock markets sank on Monday following a fresh selloff in global equities even as central banks around the globe announced fresh stimulus measures to prop up a global economy battered by the coronavirus outbreak. The Sensex fell 2,713 points to 31,390 while the broader Nifty tanked below 9,200. The rupee also fell sharply.
Financials and metals led the selloff on 16 March in Indian markets. IndusInd Bank fell 18 percent while Infosys, Tata Steel, HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were down between 9% and 10 percent.
SBI Cards made a weak debut on exchanges with shares ending 10 percent discount as compared to its issue price of Rs 755, amid a selloff in broader markets.
Major European markets were down about 8-9% while US stock futures dropped about 5%, hitting lower circuit breaker.
(Source: Livemint)
5. ONGC to Cut Spending, Pins Hope on Friendly Govt Policy
In the light of the recent slide in global crude prices, state-run oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is set to “adopt a balanced approach towards capital spending,” and expects the government to take favourable policy measures to boost the company’s performance.
“The decline in crude prices has additionally created a need for us to carry out detailed review of activities to look for opportunities to optimise operating costs to preserve liquidity,” the company said in a statement. ONGC is understood to have already started making a detailed strategy “to get over this situation if the crisis prolongs”.
(Source: Financial Express)
6. Your Money With Yes Bank Is Absolutely Safe, Shaktikanta Das Tells Depositors
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday, 16 March, assured all depositors of Yes Bank Ltd that their money is safe and there is no reason to withdraw cash in panic.
Yes Bank has enough liquidity and RBI is ready to provide liquidity support to the bank if required, Das said. “I want to tell depositors that their money is completely safe. No reason for panic withdrawal or undue worry,” he said.
The assurance comes ahead of the lifting of a moratorium on Yes Bank at 6pm on Wednesday. On 5 March, RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank and superseded its board, capping all withdrawals by depositors at Rs 50,000.
(Source: Livemint)
7. Gross Tax Revenue Growth Flat in April-February
The gross tax revenue collected in the April-February period is nearly flat, a growth of 0.12 percent, compared to the mop-up in the corresponding period a year ago, the government said in Parliament on Monday, 16 March. This makes it difficult for the government to achieve the modest growth baked into the revised estimate for gross tax collections this fiscal.
The government garnered Rs 16.89 lakh crore of tax revenue (net of refunds) in the first 11 months of the fiscal, compared with Rs 16.87 lakh crore in the same period last year. In the face of the sluggish revenue collection growth, the government had cut the Budget estimate for gross tax collection by nearly Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 21.63 lakh crore, a growth of about 4% over the actual tax collection last year.
(Source: Financial Express)
8. CCI Imposes Rs 302 Cr Penalty on Grasim for Alleged Abuse of Dominance
The Competition Commission has imposed a penalty of Rs 302 crore on Grasim Industries Ltd., an Aditya Birla group company, for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the market for supply of Viscose Staple Fibre (VSF).
VSF is a man-made biodegradable fibre used in apparels.
An order issued by the Commission and made public on its website said that company has allegedly “abused its dominant position" by charging discriminatory prices to its customers besides imposing obligations upon them in violation of the Competition Act.
(Source: Livemint)
9. Hindustan Aeronautics' Operational Turnover to Cross Rs 20,000 Cr in FY20
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) on Monday announced the payment of interim dividend of Rs 33.25 per share, entailing a payout of around Rs 1,000 crore, mainly to the government.
HAL is also poised to scale another summit this year, with its operational turnover for 2019-20 on track to exceed Rs 20,000 crore, for the first time ever.
However, HAL has to take a bank loan to pay its interim dividend. That is because its finances are deep in the red because of huge dues from the Indian Air Force (IAF), by far HAL’s biggest customer.
Business Standard learns the IAF’s dues, which are for aircraft and services already delivered, is likely to be around Rs 17,000 crore, only a little less than its entire year’s turnover.
(Source: Business Standard)