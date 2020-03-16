QBiz: Virus Cuts Into India’s Growth; SEBI Considers Trading Curbs

A fledgling recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy is set to lose steam as travel curbs and closure of malls, theatres and educational institutes, among other steps aimed at containing the COVID-19 outbreak in India, have led to a significant drop in economic activity.

The pandemic has hit the economy at a time when growth has slowed to the lowest in a decade, investments are shrinking and a consumption recovery is sputtering. This has prompted economists to pare India’s growth projection for 2020-21 closer to 5 percent from about 6 percent earlier. Moody’s Investors Service said COVID-19 will likely depress global growth in 2020 below 2.5 percent, the recessionary threshold for the world economy.

(Source: Livemint)