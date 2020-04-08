QBiz: Auto Sector Crisis Worsens; Longer Overdraft Time for States

The expansion of India’s weightage in MSCI indices, prompted by a regulatory change in the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) limits of public listed companies, could bring windfall gains to shares of certain companies including Kotak Mahindra Bank, IGL and Biocon, but at the same time, may cut the heft of heavyweight stocks such as Reliance Industries and HDFC.

The change in India’s weightage would flood the Indian equity markets with funds worth over Rs 52,000 crore as foreign investors would queue to invest in shares of public listed Indian companies.

“The top five beneficiaries of this regime change are L&T, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Nestle and Divi’s Labs – these stocks could see the most increase in their stock weights in the index,” Morgan Stanley said in a research note. “On a relative basis, large cap stocks such as RIL, HDFC, and Infosys are likely to see the most reduction in weights given the upward rebalancing of beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley research said. The three stocks, whose relative weightage could be cut, are the top three constituents on the MSCI India index.

(Source: The Financial Express)