QBiz: RBI’s Restrictions for UCBs; Soft Launch of Reliance JioMart

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday restricted urban cooperative banks (UCBs) from offering large corporate loans through several changes to lending norms, after depositors lost large sums of money following the crisis at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

The regulator slashed single and connected borrower exposure for UCBs, hiked the priority sector lending (PSL) target and specified a portfolio mix for at least half of their loan books. The guidelines will be applicable from 31 March 2023.