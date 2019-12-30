QBiz: GST Overhaul On the Cards; Big Losses for Airlines in FY20
1. GST Overhaul Next on Agenda After Budget
The Narendra Modi administration and state governments will hold fresh negotiations to overhaul the goods and services tax (GST) after the Union budget is presented on 1 February, said a government official familiar with the development.
Finance ministers of central and state governments will discuss restructuring GST slabs and rates as well as ways to handle a revenue shortfall and the GST compensation to states in the year starting 1 April, the official said on condition of anonymity.
The discussions between the Centre and states will revolve around finding a middle ground to fix the structural flaws that have resulted in a significant shortfall in tax collections.
2. Telcos Won’t Get Input Tax Credit Refund: Sushil Modi
The Goods and Services Tax Council will reject requests by telcos for a refund of input tax credit of Rs 36,000 crore, Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi told The Economic Times, dashing hopes of any financial relief for the beleaguered telecom sector.
“The GST Council has not considered this issue and even if it does come up for consideration, it will not be accepted,” said Modi, the convener of the Group of Ministers on Integrated GST. “And such a huge amount, there is no question of refund.”
Telecom service providers have been urging the government to refund the input tax credit or adjust the amount against their statutory dues. They have sent several requests to the Finance Ministry.
3. Bharti Airtel Hikes Minimum Recharge for Prepaid Users
Bharti Airtel Ltd has raised the minimum monthly recharge for prepaid users to Rs 45 with immediate effect from Sunday, more than a year after it set this tariff at Rs 35.
This means every Airtel prepaid user will have to pay a minimum of Rs 10 more every month to stay on its network. “It will be mandatory to recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above every 28 days to avail services," Airtel said in a notice on Sunday.
“In case of non-recharge with a voucher of Rs 45 or above at the end of the tariff validity period, Airtel reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner at its own discretion during the grace period of 15 days. In case of non-recharge of a voucher with Rs 45 or above, all services will be suspended post the grace period," it said.
4. Internet Shutdowns Lead to Losses of Rs 2.45 Crore Per Hour: Telcos
Switching off internet services as per government orders hurts dependent businesses to the tune of Rs 2.45 crore per hour, according to Telecom companies.
A telecom industry association representative said, “It is estimated that the loss has increased to Rs 2.45 crore per hour by the end of 2019 as the dependence of various services on internet has significantly increased.”
Telecom companies have to abide by the government orders to suspend or shut down internet under their licence obligation.
(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)
5. Airlines Likely to Post Huge FY20 Losses Amid Low Fares, High Costs
Indian carriers are likely to end this fiscal year through March with huge losses, hampered by their ability to raise fares even during the traditionally strong October-December quarter because of cut-throat competition, said three airline officials, requesting anonymity.
The collapse of Jet Airways (India) Ltd in April because of a severe cash crunch and a large debt pile has failed to lift industry fares as other airlines jumped to add capacity.
The over-eagerness resulted in other airlines adding capacity lost due to Jet’s grounding, forcing carriers to offer incentives to lure customers.
6. LIC Raises 2018-19 Provisioning by 30%
State-owned Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC) has raised provisions for doubtful assets by 30 percent to Rs 23,760 crore for the year ended March, it said in its just-released annual report. This came after reviewing asset quality and the performance of investments in real estate, loans and other assets, it said.
The country’s biggest life insurer has exposure to stressed entities such as Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd, Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services and the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group among others.
LIC had previously set aside Rs 18,195 crore for FY19, having posted a reduction in gross nonperforming assets (NPAs) to 6.15 percent from 6.23 percent in FY18. Net NPAs shrank to 0.27 percent in FY19 from 1.82 percent in FY18.
7. Coal India Chalks Out Strategy to Meet 660 MT Production Target for FY20
Amid concerns that Coal India Ltd (CIL) may fall short of its 660 million tonne (MT) production target for the current fiscal, the miner has planned to ramp up daily output to meet the goal, officials said.
Till December, the miner is expected to produce close to 390 MT of coal and will require another 270 MT in the last quarter of this fiscal to meet the annual production target.
Currently, Coal India produces 1.8 MT per day while the asking rate to achieve the target is 2.9 MT, they said.
Internally, Coal India has planned to raise its production to 3 MT per day at least in February and March next year to inch closer to the target, Coal India officials told PTI.
(Source: PTI)
8. Companies Cautious After WeWork, Uber Hiccups
WeWork’s IPO debacle and Uber’s below-par listing had a perceptible impact on overall sentiment in the startups space, injecting a note of caution after nine months of a funding deluge, according to a majority of India’s top technology investors and founders.
In a survey on The State of Startups conducted by The Economic Times, as many as 37 percent of the respondents said the Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank, a leading investor in WeWork and technology firms globally, had negatively affected India’s startup ecosystem over the past 4-5 years, ever since the Japanese group began plowing billions of dollars into the country’s emerging sector.
ET had asked a select group of around 80 investors, entrepreneurs and executives from across the startup ecosystem to respond to the emailed survey over the course of this month.
9. Denied Relief by SEBI, Karvy’s Lenders Look at DRT, IBBI Options
Lenders to Karvy Stock Broking Ltd have started exploring other avenues after failing to secure any relief from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on client shares pledged by the brokerage.
The options include filing pleas with the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), and selling minority stakes in sister concerns of Karvy. A total of seven entities have lent more than Rs 1,400 crore to the brokerage against share collateral worth Rs 2,319 crore.
