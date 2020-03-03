QBiz: Airtel Battles AGR Dues; Coronavirus Tremors Hit Market
1. Airtel’s Own Estimate Puts AGR Dues at a Third of Telecom Dept’s
Bharti Airtel’s own assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues is nearly a third of the government’s as it has taken into account certain deductions the telecom department had initially refused and also duplicated entries, among other discrepancies, a person familiar with the matter said.
“Certain deductions haven’t been allowed by the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) owing to the absence of certain documents… telcos were informed that in such a scenario, the department would go ahead and add those to revenue for the time being but would allow deductions once companies furnish the requisite documents,” the person told ET.
The department’s refusal to consider these had inflated the bill by as much as seven-eight times over some years, he said.
(Source: The Economic Times)
2. Coronavirus Tremors Hit Market: Indian Stocks Crash Amid Two Fresh Cases
Indian equities bucked the trend seen in other Asian markets to close in the red on Monday, 2 March, after two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Telengana and New Delhi.
The markets gave up initial gains on Monday after new cases were reported raising doubts over the containment of the deadly virus. After rising 786 points in early trade, the Sensex closed 153.27 points down ending the day at 38,144 points.
The benchmark extended its fall for the seventh day and marked its longest losing streak so far in 2020. The index has lost about 8% in the last seven session while the broader Nifty50 closed 69 points lower at 11,132.75 points. Investor wealth to the tune of Rs 12.9 lakh crore has been wiped out during the last seven sessions.
(Source: Financial Express)
3. ‘Who’s Not Interested?’ Vistara Weighs Bid for Air India
Tata SIA Airlines Ltd, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, is evaluating the prospects of bidding for national carrier Air India Ltd.
“Which entity in India will not be interested to evaluate buying Air India? We need to do a long evaluation as Vistara is itself on a long journey," the airline’s chairman, Bhaskar Bhat, said on the sidelines of an event to unveil the airline’s new Boeing 787-9 wide-body aircraft. Gurugram-based Tata SIA has not decided whether it will actually bid for state-run Air India, he said. “Whoever acquires Air India, whether it’s us or anyone else, will have to follow the government timeline."
(Source: Livemint)
4. RBI Raps PSB Heads Over Credit Growth
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, 2 March, pulled up chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) for poor credit growth, two top executives of state-owned banks said, requesting anonymity.
In a post-policy meeting, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and deputy governor NS Vishwanathan also tried to find out why PSBs were losing market share to private sector lenders.
Last week the RBI’s monetary policy committee had met against the backdrop of credit growth in the banking system slowing to 6.3 percent at Rs 99.68 lakh crore in the fortnight ended 14 February from Rs 93.78 lakh crore last year, according to the latest data available. In the previous fortnight, ended 31 January, bank credit grew by 7.1percent on an annual basis to Rs 100.23 lakh crore.
(Source: Hindustan Times)
5. Vodafone CEO Nick Read to Visit India, Seek Relief
As Vodafone Idea faces a survival battle due to the massive AGR (adjusted gross revenue) bill of over Rs 53,000 crore, Vodafone’s global CEO Nick Read will be visiting India later this week and he is expected to impress upon the government for a bailout.
Sources said Read, who had earlier expressed doubts over the continuation of the Indian business but later retracted, has sought time to meet telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Vodafone’s India partner Kumar Mangalam Birla has also met government officials for a relief, and these include Prasad and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The telecom company has said that it will fail to pay the AGR dues if it is not given a bailout.
(Source: The Times of India)
6. Oyo-Backer Lightspeed Eyes 3rd $300m India Fund
Top Silicon Valley venture capital firm Lightspeed is on the road for its third India-focused fund, which is expected to mop up $250-300 million by the next quarter, according to three sources familiar with the development.
The new fund comes soon after the firm has been able to complete record exits from unicorns like Oyo and Byju’s in the previous year, delivering cash returns of over $900 million between the two deals.
While Lightspeed had started informing limited partners (LPs), who are investors in PE and VC funds, about the new India fund last year, it kicked off fund-raising a few months ago. “They are unlikely to raise more than $300 million even though there is likely to be a demand given the portfolio and exits that it has recorded,” said one of the sources mentioned earlier. Lightspeed India’s managing partner Bejul Somaia declined to comment.
(Source: The Times of India)
7. Slowdown Hasn’t Affected Sales Growth: Coca-Cola Chairperson
Coca-Cola Co chairman James Quincey said the economic slowdown hadn’t affected growth in India, which remains a “super-attractive market” for the beverages giant.
“We see India as a super-attractive market. We are not overtly concerned about one quarter up or down in India or any other markets in the world. Our experience is, if we stick to our investment plans going into the future, we drive the growth,” said Quincey, 55, who joined Coca-Cola in 1996 and took over as CEO three years ago.
The 128-year-old company has been trying to speed up the development of healthier alternatives as consumers shift from fizzy drinks to low- and no-sugar options and drinks globally.
(Source: The Economic Times)
8. GST Receipts Get a Compliance Boost as Efforts to Increase Collections Pay Off
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections, in aggregate, are still way below the targets set by the authorities, but their efforts to improve compliance, check excessive use of input tax credits and frustrate frauds like fake invoicing are paying off, albeit gradually.
Since the Centre cut its own budget estimate for GST by over 8 percent to Rs 6.1 lakh crore, it would likely meet the revised estimate, even with the current pace of collections; but in order to be able to meet the gross collections target, which includes fully compensating the states for any revenue shortfall from the assured annual-growth level of 14percent, the March mop-up requires to be an impossibly high Rs 1.4 lakh crore.
(Source: Financial Express)
9. With 132 Crore Transactions, UPI Scaled a New High in Feb
Digital payments got a fresh boost in February with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) touching a new high in terms of transaction value and volumes. Data with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed that UPI transactions touched 132.32 crore , involving Rs 2.2-lakh crore.
This is a significant jump from January, when UPI transactions stood at 130.5 crore amounting to Rs 2.16-lakh crore. This comes at a time when the NPCI has launched a fresh campaign to target a broader audience with access to a smartphone and a bank account.
The findings of a pre-campaign study conducted among 12,800 people in four zones showed that awareness of UPI is at 60 per cent. UPI had crossed 100-crore transactions in October last year, a major milestone for the payment service, which was launched in 2016.
(Source: The Hindu BusinessLine)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )