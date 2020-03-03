QBiz: Airtel Battles AGR Dues; Coronavirus Tremors Hit Market

Bharti Airtel’s own assessment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues is nearly a third of the government’s as it has taken into account certain deductions the telecom department had initially refused and also duplicated entries, among other discrepancies, a person familiar with the matter said.

“Certain deductions haven’t been allowed by the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) owing to the absence of certain documents… telcos were informed that in such a scenario, the department would go ahead and add those to revenue for the time being but would allow deductions once companies furnish the requisite documents,” the person told ET.

The department’s refusal to consider these had inflated the bill by as much as seven-eight times over some years, he said.

(Source: The Economic Times)