QBiz: Tata Sons Moves SC Over Mistry; Boost to Manufacturing PMI

Tata Sons has urged the Supreme Court to set aside the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry, saying it had been made without “application of mind.” Its petition also said Mistry had declined a meeting with Ratan Tata that would have allowed for a graceful exit, forcing Tata Sons board to oust him in October 2016.

The tribunal had ruled on 19 December that Mistry should be restored as director of Tata Sons and three group companies – Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Industries Ltd and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra). Mistry was succeeded by N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons in the following year.