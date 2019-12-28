QBiz: RBI Forecasts NPA Rise; Centre, SEBI Spar Over Surplus Funds
1. Worst Not Over Yet, RBI Forecasts NPAs Will Rise
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cautioned that the asset quality of scheduled commercial banks (SCB) may worsen next year owing to changes in the macroeconomic scenario.
In its latest Financial Stability Report, the central bank also warned that there remains an inherent risk of “froth" — conditions that precede a market bubble — building up in the system due to excess liquidity.
Citing factors such as an increase in slippages and declining credit growth, the central bank in its biannual commentary said bad loans of SCBs as a percentage of total loans is expected to increase to 9.9% by September 2020 from 9.3% in September 2019.
2. Centre, SEBI Spar Over Transfer of Surplus Funds to Exchequer
The stand-off between the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Central government over transferring the former’s surplus funds to the exchequer is likely to linger.
Ahead of the Budget, the Centre, which is eyeing these resources to reduce its fiscal deficit, recently sought a status report from SEBI, the market regulator. The government wants to decide on the plan of the surplus transfer in line with the new rule.
3. Ahead of Budget, FM to Review Steps Taken So Far to Revive Banking Sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Saturday review the effectiveness of the steps taken in recent months to make capital available to businesses and non-bank lenders, besides seeking the views of state-run bank chiefs ahead of her second Union budget.
Sitharaman’s meeting with bank chiefs assumes significance as she has already consulted industrialists, economists and state finance ministers over the last few days, seeking their views on how to reverse a deepening economic slowdown as she prepares the 1 February budget proposals.
4. Police Files 33,000-Page Chargesheet in PMC Case
The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai police on Friday initiated the process of filing a chargesheet in the PMC Bank fraud case against the five accused. The chargesheet runs to 32,959 pages.
The police have recorded the statements of around 340 witnesses, including 90 depositors of PMC Bank.
The accused have been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including cheating, fraud, destruction of evidence and falsification of documents.
All the five accused were arrested soon after the scam at the bank scame to light in September this year, and are presently in judicial custody.
Apart from these five, the police has also arrested seven other bank officials, and supplementary charge sheet will be filed against them later.
5. In-Flight Connectivity to Debut in India With Vistara; Airline Gets Nod
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has given its final nod to start in-flight data connectivity services in Vistara Airlines, and the required spectrum for the purpose has been allocated to the airline, Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said.
Once rolled out, Vistara will be the first Indian airline to offer this service.
“For in-flight connectivity, airlines have to tie-up with VSAT (very small aperture terminal) agencies. Vistara has tied up with NELCO. They have taken the transponder and satellite space from the Indian Space Research Organisation and had come to us for spectrum allocation, which we have done. They will be launching these services very shortly,” Prakash said.
6. Onion at Eye-Watering Rs 150/Kg, Imports Underway
Retail onion prices on Friday remained higher at up to Rs 150 per kg even as the imported supplies have started arriving to boost the domestic availability and check prices.
In metros, retail price of onion was ruling at Rs 120 /kg Kolkata, at Rs 102/kg in Delhi and Mumbai and at Rs 80/kg in Chennai, as per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry.
In most cities, onion prices were ruling at Rs 100/kg. In Itanagar, the bulb crop was at Rs 150/kg.
“Imported onions have started arriving. About 1,160 tonne has reached India. Additional 10,560 tonne of shipments are expected to arrive in the next 3-4 days,” a senior ministry official told PTI.
7. Grappling With Stress, PSBs Need to Build Buffers to Absorb Shocks: Report
Public sector banks (PSBs) need to improve performance and work to build buffers against disproportionate operational risk losses, according to the Financial Stability Report (FSR).
State-owned banks have been grappling with stressed loans and limited capacity to absorb further rise in slippages expected due to prolonged economic slowdown.
In fact, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) stress tests have projected a rise in gross non-performing assets of banks to 9.9 per cent by September 2020 from 9.3 per cent in September 2019.
8. SBI to Introduce OTP-Based ATM Transactions From January
From January, SBI customers will be able to make ATM withdrawal above Rs 10,000 only after an OTP verification during 8 PM to 8 AM.
The OTP-validated ATM transaction has been introduced to minimise the number of unauthorised transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
"With the introduction of its OTP-based cash withdrawal facility, State Bank ATMs have added another layer of security for cash withdrawals. OTP will be received on the customer's mobile number registered with the bank," SBI said.
This additional factor of authentication will protect State Bank card holders from unauthorized ATM cash withdrawals, it said further.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)