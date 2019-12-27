QBiz: Bank Stakes in Insurance Cos Capped; Rating Firms Penalised

The Reserve Bank of India has asked lenders to cut their stakes in insurers to 30%, as the banking regulator attempts to shield banks from risks arising out of their non-banking businesses and steer focus to boosting credit growth in a slowing economy, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

RBI informed the bankers in a meeting last week that it will soon introduce rules to cap their holdings in an insurance company to 30%, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is confidential.