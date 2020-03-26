QBiz: India Halts Manufacturing; E-Commerce Services to Resume

Manufacturing in key sectors in the country has virtually stopped, with more and more companies announcing that they are shutting down their factories owing to a shortage of labour and raw materials, and a lack of logistical support amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. The lockdown, aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, is also impacting their plants overseas.

Aditya Birla Group-owned Hindalco announced that it had temporarily shut down or scaled down operations at some of its aluminium and copper manufacturing facilities in line with the government’s directives. Operations are being managed with minimal staff as part of the effort to practise social distancing, it said.

(Source: Business Standard)