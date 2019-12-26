QBiz: Govt’s Divestment Shortfall; Mistry Unlikely to Be on Board

The government is unlikely to complete the privatisation of Air India Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) and Container Corp. of India Ltd (Concor) by end-March, leaving a Rs 40,000-50,000 crore hole in its budget.

This is likely to further impair the government’s ability to meet the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), in a year where both direct and indirect tax collections have been well below expectations amid an economic downturn that has hit a six-and-half-year low of 4.5 percent in September quarter.