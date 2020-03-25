QBiz: FM Offers Relief Measures Amid COVID-19; Bond Market Freezes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday extended the deadline for filing tax returns by three months beyond 31 March. She also announced a slew of regulatory and compliance measures across sectors to alleviate the hardships being faced by various businesses. This comes as the country enters into an unprecedented lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The finance minister also announced removal of charges for three months for debit card holders withdrawing cash from ATMs of other banks and waived the minimum balance fees.

The mandatory requirement of holding meetings of the board of the companies was extended by 60 days till the next two quarters, while applicability of Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020, has been deferred by a year.

