QBiz: Review Plea in Mistry-Tata Case; Govt on Swiss Accounts

The Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, has moved a review petition before the National Company Appellate Law Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Tata-Mistry dispute. It has sought the removal of the words "illegal" and “with the help of RoC" in the tribunal’s order pertaining to Tata Sons' transition from a public to private company, in September 2017.

In the order dated 18 December, the NCLAT had passed serious strictures against the RoC, stating that Tata Sons had hurriedly changed its status to a private company from public "with the help of the RoC", which was illegal.