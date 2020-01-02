QBiz: GST Collection Over Rs 1 Trillion; Tepid 2019 for Automakers

Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections exceeded the Rs 1 trillion mark for the second straight month in December, bringing some relief to policymakers fighting to boost consumption and liquidity in a slowing economy.

Central and state governments together collected Rs 1.03 trillion in December, 9 percent more than what was collected in the year earlier. With an improvement in the performance of a number of leading indicators, including core sector industries, auto sales and non-oil merchandise exports, experts expect factory output to report modest growth in November after having contracted since September.

India’s GDP growth decelerated to a six-and-a-half-year low of 4.5 percent in the September quarter amid slowing domestic and external demand.