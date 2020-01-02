QBiz: GST Collection Over Rs 1 Trillion; Tepid 2019 for Automakers
1. Relief for Govt as GST Collections Remain Above Rs 1 Trillion Mark
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections exceeded the Rs 1 trillion mark for the second straight month in December, bringing some relief to policymakers fighting to boost consumption and liquidity in a slowing economy.
Central and state governments together collected Rs 1.03 trillion in December, 9 percent more than what was collected in the year earlier. With an improvement in the performance of a number of leading indicators, including core sector industries, auto sales and non-oil merchandise exports, experts expect factory output to report modest growth in November after having contracted since September.
India’s GDP growth decelerated to a six-and-a-half-year low of 4.5 percent in the September quarter amid slowing domestic and external demand.
2. GST Rate Hikes May Come in Phases to Reduce Price Pains
India could look at a calibrated increase in the goods and services tax rates to shield consumers from sudden price shocks, apart from minimising exemptions, as it seeks to lift tax revenue collections. A panel of officials on revenue augmentation, comprising officials from the states and the Centre, is reviewing the current rate structure.
There is a view that rate increases can be carried out in a benign manner, either through small increases in lower rates or by moving some items to a higher bracket in tranches.
“There is a need to re-look at the structure. How you do it is another issue,” said a government official. “You can do it in a calibrated manner to avoid sudden shocks. This is one option.”
3. Dull December Caps a Year to Forget for Automakers
Passenger vehicle makers in India sold 14 percent fewer units in 2019 than in the previous year, as prospective customers deferred purchases in a year marked by a grinding slowdown, liquidity crisis and confusion over new emission norms.
India’s top seven auto manufacturers that make up most of passenger vehicle (PV) sales reported dispatching 2.67 million passenger vehicles to dealerships in 2019 – including numbers for December released on Wednesday – against 3.12 million the previous year. Automakers in India count dispatches to dealers as sales.
4. New TV Channel Pricing: TRAI Mandates Provision of 200 Channels at Rs 153
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released amendments to the New Tariff Order (NTO), in which it has directed cable operators to provide 200 channels for Rs 153. It has also reviewed the pricing of channel bouquets compared to a la carte ones.
The regulator has now set 15 January as the deadline for broadcasters to announce their new pricing structure.
At present, direct-to-home (DTH) or cable TV operators provide only 100 channels for a network capacity fee (NCF) levy of Rs 153 (Rs 130 excluding taxes).
5. Banks Not Keen to Lend Big to Small Businesses
Bank lending to India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) shrank from a year earlier as well as the beginning of FY20, despite measures by the government to boost credit flow to these businesses as lenders turned cautious due to slowing economic growth.
The contraction in gross credit flow to the sector could be on the back of risk-averse lending by top banks as slowing consumption and stalling manufacturing growth have rubbed off on many of these businesses and raised likelihood of defaults, bankers and industry experts told The Economic Times.
Gross loans to MSME sector fell 3.43 percent to Rs 4.65 lakh crore in November from Rs 4.81 lakh crore in March, as per RBI data. The drop was 0.5 percent from November 2018.
6. 2020 Will be Best Year for NPA Recovery: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar
The government will have to address sector-specific issues in the budget, besides announcing other fiscal measures, said State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar. In an interview, Kumar added that the government needs to take specific steps to help sectors such as real estate, telecom and power distribution companies, which are reeling under stress.
“Some sector-specific steps are required. We have issues around discoms in the power sector. For the real estate sector, we have set up a real estate fund. Telecom issues need to be sorted out. I believe that apart from monetary and fiscal measures that the government may take in the budget to boost demand, addressing sector-specific issues will be important," said Kumar.
7. Future’s ‘Sabse Saste Din’ Sale to Debut on Amazon
Future Group’s ‘Sabse Saste Din’ sale, centred around Republic Day, will also feature on Amazon.in, reflecting a broadening of the alliance between the two sides, said two persons with knowledge of the matter. Items are offered at a discount during the sale that runs for five-six days at Future Group stores such as Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar. Amazon acquired a stake in Kishore Biyani’s retail venture last year.
The sale will operate through a web store on Amazon’s marketplace. The Future Group will deliver products ordered on the web store through its network of outlets and warehouses.
8. Inter-Ministerial Group Begins Process for Sale of BSNL's Realty Assets
The Union government has started the process of selling Bharat Sanchar Nigam’s (BSNL’s) assets. The governmnet recently set up an inter-ministerial group that would shortlist and prioritise selling real estate assets of the cash-strapped company.
BSNL is yet to pay salaries to its staff for November. “The group comprises officials from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Department of Telecommunications, and BSNL,” said an official.
The company has identified 40 land parcels worth about Rs 10,000 crore to be disposed of and will help in de-leveraging its balance sheet. It will also provide funds for 4G network rollout, expected in the second half of 2020.
9. Income Tax Dept Examines Foreign Contribution Sought by Tata Trust
The income-tax (I-T) department is examining the foreign contributions sought by the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT) as a non-profitable entity in December 2015, even after the Trust offered to surrender its charitable trust status earlier that year. The NRTT is among the six Tata Trusts that had their registrations cancelled by the I-T department in October.
The Trust had made an application on 10 December 2015, under Section 11 (1) of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), for acceptancing foreign contributions by an association having a definite cultural, economic, educational, religious or social programme. This requisition was made after it had given up Trust status in February 2015.
