QBiz: World Bank Clears $1 Bn for India to Fight COVID-19 & More

The World Bank on Thursday approved USD 1-billion emergency financing for India to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 76 lives and infected 2,500 others in the country.

The World Bank's first set of aid projects, amounting to USD 1.9 billion, will assist 25 countries, and new operations are moving forward in over 40 nations using the fast-track process, the bank said.

The largest chunk of the emergency financial assistance has gone to India – $1 billion.