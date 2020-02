The S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1 percent to 41,291 and the NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.1 percent to 12,113. The broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index fell 0.05 percent,

The Indian rupee slipped in the early trade on Thursday. It opened 23 paise lower at 71.79 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 71.56.

Indian equities opened lower, resuming declines after a one-day breather.

(With inputs from BloombergQuint and Moneycontrol.)