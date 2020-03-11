Markets Recover After Opening Lower: Sensex Below 36,000
Indian equity markets opened lower for the third day in a row on Wednesday, 11 March, with the NSE Nifty 50 Index falling as much as 1.12 percent to 10,334. However, it has managed to recover from the opening lows.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex opened 1.05 percent lower at 35,261 but also managed to recover soon after.
The Nifty Bank index was the outperformer, trading in the green with Yes Bank, RBL Bank and SBI leading the gains. Among sectoral indices, IT remained the top laggard, while the Nifty Bank, PSU Bank and Private Bank index traded with gains.
Market breadth was in favour of the advances with 834 stocks trading with gains while 493 stocks traded with losses.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )