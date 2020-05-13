Sensex rallied 1,474.36 points to 32,845.48 in opening session on Wednesday, 13 May, while Nifty soared 315.85 points to 9,512.40, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore and said the fourth phase of the lockdown would be different from the other phases.Both the benchmark indices registered two days of losses on Monday and Tuesday. But all constituents of the Nifty 50 opened with gains.Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Bank opened 6 percent higher as did the Nifty PSU Banking index. Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty opened with gains between 4.5-5.5 percent.As many as 1,258 stocks on the NSE opened with gains, while 165 opened with losses, keeping the market breadth firmly in favour of the advances.(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.