Markets in Red: Sensex Below 30,000; Nifty Down 78 Pts to 8,713

Indian equity markets on Wednesday, 8 April, staged a pullback after registering their biggest one-day gain since 2009 on Tuesday, tracking weak cues from the US and mixed ones across the Asia-Pacific.

Sensex dropped 464 points to 29,602 in the opening session on Wednesday, while Nifty slipped 78 points to 8,713.

All sectoral indices opened with cuts, barring the Nifty IT which opened flat. Rest of the indices fell between 1-2 percent.

As many as 720 stocks opened with gains, while 630 declined at the start of the trade.