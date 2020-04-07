Opening Bell: Sensex Up 1,372 Points at 28,963, Nifty at 8,434

Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Tuesday, 7 April, snapping a two-day losing streak, tracking positive cues from US and Asian markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,372.3 points to 28,963.25 in the opening session while the 50-share NSE Nifty soared 350.20 points to 8,434.

All sectoral indices opened with gains led by the Nifty Bank which gained 7 percent. The Nifty Pharma index rose 5 percent while FMCG, IT, Auto and Metal index saw gains of over 3 percent in opening trade, BloombergQuint reported.

