Opening Bell: Sensex Up 1,372 Points at 28,963, Nifty at 8,434
Indian equity benchmarks opened in green on Tuesday, 7 April, snapping a two-day losing streak, tracking positive cues from US and Asian markets.
The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,372.3 points to 28,963.25 in the opening session while the 50-share NSE Nifty soared 350.20 points to 8,434.
All sectoral indices opened with gains led by the Nifty Bank which gained 7 percent. The Nifty Pharma index rose 5 percent while FMCG, IT, Auto and Metal index saw gains of over 3 percent in opening trade, BloombergQuint reported.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)