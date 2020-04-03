Markets in Red: Sensex Drops 375.34 Pts to 27,889, Nifty Above 8k

Sensex on Friday, 3 April dropped 375.34 points to 27,889.97 in the opening session, while Nifty tumbled 105.35 points to 8,148.45.

According to BloombergQuint, Indian equity markets gave up gains in the initial minutes of trade to turn negative, tracking weakness in the Dow Futures and in Asian equities.

All sectoral indices barring the FMCG index (up 1 percent) opened with losses, led by the Nifty Bank which opened with cuts of 2.3 percent. 738 stocks opened with gains while 673 stocks saw declines in their opening trades.

(With inputs from PTI and BloombergQuint.)