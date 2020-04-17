Sensex Soars Over 1,100 Pts to 31,711 Ahead of RBI Guv’s Address
Sensex soars 1,109 points to 31,711, while Nifty rallied 293 points to 9,286 in the opening session on Friday, 17 April, as Indian equity markets began the final trading day of this truncated week on a strong note, tracking positive cues across Asian markets and in US futures.
All constituents of the Nifty and the Sensex opened with gains.
Both benchmark indices are poised to post their second consecutive weekly gain for the first time in two months.
All sectoral indices opened with gains, led by the Nifty Bank which opened 5 percent higher, while Nifty Auto, Meta, and the PSU Bank index opened with gains between 3-3.5 percent.
The market performance comes ahead of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's address to the media on Friday. India is currently under an extended period of lockdown till 3 May to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has infected over 13,000 people across the country.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint and PTI.)