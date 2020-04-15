Markets in Green: Sensex Jumps 570 Pts to 31,260; Nifty at 9,162
Indian equity markets resumed on a positive note on Wednesday, 15 April, after Tuesday's holiday, erasing the losses made during Monday's trading session.
Sensex jumped 570 points to 31,260 in the opening session, while Nifty surged 168 points to 9,162. HDFC Twines, HUL, and Infosys contributed to gains on Nifty.
Among sectoral indices, all of them opened with gains, led by the Nifty Bank, which opened 3.1 percent higher.
Market breadth was in favour of the gainers with 1,184 stocks opening trade with gains, while 253 opened with losses.
