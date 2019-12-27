Opening Bell: Sensex Up By Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 12,000

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Friday, 27 December, after having declined for three consecutive trading sessions, with Sensex jumping 164.22 points to 41,327.98 in the opening session, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty 50 rose 53.80 points to 12,180.35, while the broader markets represented by the NSE Nifty 500 Index rose 0.37 percent.

The market breadth was tilted in favour of buyers. About 918 stocks advanced and 453 shares declined on National Stock Exchange, BloombergQuint reported.

(With inputs from PTI and BloombergQuint.)